Over the years, way too many Hindi films have produced dialogues only to make our ears bleed. As bizarre as it sounds, it’s true. The list of cringe-worthy Bollywood dialogues is endless. We’ve heard some phrases that tried to rationalise everything wrong with our world, some were outright ridiculous, some problematic, and others were just so bad they were funny.

We’ve collated a list of 18 such ridiculous Hindi film dialogues. While this number hardly justifies the abundance of ghastly lines in Bollywood movies, we tried. Take a look:

When all the money goes to the VFX:

Press Delete.

MY EARS! MY EARS!

‘Thank you, next?’

Why did hearing this become our business?

ADVERTISEMENT

How high were the makers?

Who TF even calls sex ‘sambhog‘?

Kehna kya chahate ho?

This is so horrible that it cursed into my memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

I wanna block you.

The audacity!

MY GOODNESS!

Toh problem kya hai?

ADVERTISEMENT

This is wrong on ALL the levels.

Because that’s your understanding of women?

Shut up, just shut up!

BUT WHY?

ADVERTISEMENT

Just to ruin your day. 🙂

Creative Credits: Sawan Kumari.

BTW 21 Times Bollywood Tried Producing ‘Great’ Action Sequences & Logic Left The Chat