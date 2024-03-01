Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities begin today. It will be a three-day lavish affair, the itinerary of which screams magnificence. We don’t know how many of you remember (even though it’s not something one can forget easily) but back in 2018, Mukesh Ambani — the man who can literally do anything — had brought Beyonce for his daughter’s pre-wedding celebration. Rihanna has arrived, this time, all set to perform a private concert for the guests.

According to an exclusive India Today report citing anonymous sources, the pop icon is charging somewhere between $8-9 million, which is ₹66-74 crore for the performance. Another report by Hindustan Times citing Daily Mail noted Rihanna is charging a fee of over ₹52 crore.

The video of the singer’s arrival in India has gone viral on the Internet for obvious reasons. Take a look.

Apparently, she has brought an enormous luggage with her.

Rihanna’s luggage has arrived in India 👀

For which, she has already offered an explanation.

Reportedly, Rihanna will be performing her hit songs, including ‘Diamonds‘, ‘We Found Love In A Hopeless Place‘, and ‘All Of The Lights‘.

With the extravagance that comes with all Ambani family-related events and the fact RIHANNA will be performing this time, people have reactions. And they’re hilarious.

Imagine being so rich that you get Beyoncé to perform at your daughter’s wedding and Rihanna to perform at your son’s. https://t.co/YSWXphNewE — lana (@bunnypuppyy) February 29, 2024

The cheque must be huge to get her out of retirement like this, especially for a wedding. https://t.co/2uPiodm2oY — Shank (@Shankballs) February 29, 2024

Pre wedding esi ho rahi h to wedding function kaisa hoga 🫡 https://t.co/OviegD9OCh — PM श्री Ra_Bies 4.80 (@PM_Rabies) February 29, 2024

only mota bhai can reunite one direction now https://t.co/jhKrpi5jT6 — shreya¹ᴰ | #BANRCB (@93KIWIXCALAMITY) February 29, 2024

the way this brought rihanna out of hiatus https://t.co/NFmsgllEO5 — anjana 💋🐅 (@anjanakandhan) March 1, 2024

No THIS is is the family I need to join



Yall need a third? A pet? Anything? Pls https://t.co/aYBjgsP6lQ — there’s food at home (@BabyyboyK) March 1, 2024

Mukesh bhai , can you bring tay tay to India?! I beg you! https://t.co/W15ycKShtC — ✨bucksLover…🎶 ✨ (@Priyanka_cha4) March 1, 2024

Imagine being so rich, you force Rihanna out of retirement https://t.co/Nndt2Cmcph — 🌋 (@sib_sibby) March 1, 2024

Only Mukesh Ambani can bring Taylor Swift to India now. But let it not be a private thing, please!