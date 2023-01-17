Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrendous accident last month, has tweeted for the first time after the unfortunate incident.

The cricketer took to his social media account and informed his fans that he had a successful surgery and is all set to face the challenges ahead. He also thanked the authorities for their tremendous support.

I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.

Thank you to the @BCCI , @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

In a separate tweet, he also thanked his fans, teammates, doctors and physiotherapists for their respective encouragement. Towards the end of the tweet, he added the ‘grateful’ and ‘blessed’ hashtags.

From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

He also took a moment to thank the first two men who came to his rescue after the accident, Rajat and Nishu, as the duo dragged the cricketer out of his car.

The cricketer called them heroes and wrote that he’ll be forever indebted to them.

I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/iUcg2tazIS — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

As per reports, he is expected to be out of action for the entire of 2023 and is anticipated to miss several major cricket competitions, like the IPL.

For the uninitiated, the wicketkeeper-batter met with a road accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway on December 30. His car, which was burnt down, was rammed into a divider.

The cricketer, who was severely injured, received initial treatment in Dehradun’s Max Hospital and later was airlifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.