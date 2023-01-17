Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrendous accident last month, has tweeted for the first time after the unfortunate incident.
The cricketer took to his social media account and informed his fans that he had a successful surgery and is all set to face the challenges ahead. He also thanked the authorities for their tremendous support.
In a separate tweet, he also thanked his fans, teammates, doctors and physiotherapists for their respective encouragement. Towards the end of the tweet, he added the ‘grateful’ and ‘blessed’ hashtags.
He also took a moment to thank the first two men who came to his rescue after the accident, Rajat and Nishu, as the duo dragged the cricketer out of his car.
The cricketer called them heroes and wrote that he’ll be forever indebted to them.
As per reports, he is expected to be out of action for the entire of 2023 and is anticipated to miss several major cricket competitions, like the IPL.
For the uninitiated, the wicketkeeper-batter met with a road accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway on December 30. His car, which was burnt down, was rammed into a divider.
The cricketer, who was severely injured, received initial treatment in Dehradun’s Max Hospital and later was airlifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
We wish him a speedy recovery!