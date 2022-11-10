Watching Roadies was one of our guilty pleasures back then! I mean, the auditions had a whole lot of drama and entertainment, and seriously they could be a separate show on their own. Raghu and Rajiv just added more to its sass, and lol, we all wanted to be a Roadie once.
Thanks to Twitter, we stumbled upon this hilarious Roadies ft. Codies ad that will make every coder out there screaming with laughter. Just like in the old days, Raghu is auditioning a coder and roasting him brutally with the same sass.
Have a look:
This clip has gone viral and it looks like all the coders have gathered together to vibe on this hilarious spoof. Here’s what they’re saying about it.
For a moment, I thought Raghu is back!
