Watching Roadies was one of our guilty pleasures back then! I mean, the auditions had a whole lot of drama and entertainment, and seriously they could be a separate show on their own. Raghu and Rajiv just added more to its sass, and lol, we all wanted to be a Roadie once.

Thanks to Twitter, we stumbled upon this hilarious Roadies ft. Codies ad that will make every coder out there screaming with laughter. Just like in the old days, Raghu is auditioning a coder and roasting him brutally with the same sass.

Have a look:

This clip has gone viral and it looks like all the coders have gathered together to vibe on this hilarious spoof. Here’s what they’re saying about it.

This is Absolutely ADAzing… 🤣😂 https://t.co/sfS7l7qBK3 — Saksham Gupta (@0xSaksham) November 8, 2022

Too funny https://t.co/vDpy6jMKdZ — Nishant S Kaushik (@nskgtagaming) November 8, 2022

Next level web3 ads 🤣🤣 https://t.co/NAyaA2gpaL — surupam chandra (@surupamchandra) November 8, 2022

funniest thing I’ve seen in a while😂 https://t.co/vER2fp6pK5 — T (@_talhahaha_) November 7, 2022

@SuperteamDAO take a bow!!

Marketing level over 9000 https://t.co/V69wbXN19O — Lovejeet Singh (@lovejeetssohal) November 7, 2022

My family from India saw this and is now interested in Solana… @tweetfromRaghu perfect delivery! https://t.co/eDPCPVxylB — Vinit (@vinitparekh01) November 7, 2022

"Coder banna hai ya broker" Lmfaoo 😭😭😭😂😂😂 https://t.co/XvwBE4LT17 — Sank8 (@Sank8kc) November 8, 2022

Reminiscing the last roadies audition I watched 10 years ago. Very much on point. https://t.co/pkb2N2gtge — Kai (@_aloki) November 8, 2022

okay this was unexpected https://t.co/o52zunDKuT — Shubham (@_jainny__) November 7, 2022

Always wanted to be able to write code. But I'm not smart enough.

So wrote this instead, w/ @devaiahPB and @thetanmay

ft. my favourite childhood nightmare Raghu Ram. https://t.co/QtwhyxFOLA — More (@anirudhmore) November 7, 2022

ROFL – I seriously thought it was AI generated at first 🙈…Can't wait for Codies Season 1!

That's once way to accelerate #Web3 learning 🤣🤣 https://t.co/k2YMeKZtsY — Priyanka (OnlyADecadeLate) (@onlyadecadelate) November 8, 2022

For a moment, I thought Raghu is back!

