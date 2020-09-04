Just a week after The Batman's trailer dropped and gave all us DC Fans some hope, the production of the superhero movie halted in London as actor Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Warner Bros. did not comment on an individual person's health, but gave a generalized statement about the movie.

A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.

However, several publications such as Vanity Fair and the Hollywood Reporter have stated that the person who has tested positive is the film's lead actor Robert Pattinson and that the 34-year-old will reportedly self-isolate for two weeks before filming resumes.

'The Batman's' production was halted in March after the coronavirus outbreak and as of now the movie is slated to release in Oct. 1, 2021.