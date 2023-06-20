Every Dharma movie comes with a grand entrance, but it’s another thing when its a Karan Johar directorial. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani looks like an upcoming example. And now that the teaser is out, there’s definitely a lot more that we know about the Randhawas and the Chaterjees. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in primary roles, the film marks the 25th anniversary of Karan Johar in the director’s chair.

The film, a family drama, is also a love-story which looks like the classic Dharma tale. From the looks of the teaser, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is going to be a musical treat with grand sets, over the top costumes and DRAMA. Of course, there are fancy locations as well, and we can’t wait to see more of those in the film.

The teaser runs with Tum Kya Mile as the background song, and there are clearly going to be a lot of emotions on-screen. From the choreography and scenes to the costumes, everything looks like an ode to the good-old Dharma films, and now we have a lot of hope. For now, this drama has us excited, and the actors are a cherry on top of the cake.

Watch the teaser here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set for a theatrical release on July 28.

All images are screenshots from the teaser on YouTube.