Marking Karan Johar’s silver jubilee as a filmmaker, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani appears to be a perfect time stamp celebrating the career-defining films from the director. The teaser for the film just dropped, and many of the scenes look straight from the sets of one of his previous movies.

The opulence and grandeur witnessed in the teaser have also courted interesting varying reactions. Some think OG Bollywood is back; others think there’s a cringe incoming. But everyone is hailing Arijit Singh’s soulful voice. Take a look at these reactions:

I can already feel that rocky aur rani kii prem kahaani’s album will be dope. just release the songs straight away as I’m already so obsessed with it. karan🤝arijit never disappoint. pic.twitter.com/4KEKjAwJ7k — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) June 20, 2023

This teaser has reminded me of what feels like another era…when all us ABCD friends would be SO excited to go watch a massive "Bollywood" movie together. That film would take over music and fashion choices for the next few years! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani https://t.co/NpruIG3lMa — Shivani T. (@Shivani510) June 20, 2023

Looks good old Bollywood love story formula. Love gets in trouble because families are enemies. Old wine in new bottle. https://t.co/0ucWZjoOn2 — Siddharth Chhaya – સિદ્ધાર્થ છાયા 🇮🇳 (@siddtalks) June 20, 2023

The romance, drama, beautiful locales, chiffon sarees & the grand scale! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani looks like that Bollywood film we've all been waiting for! https://t.co/sxm923afu6 — sreeparna sengupta (@sreeparnas) June 20, 2023

Unpopular opinion: Ranveer Singh in a Karan Johar directorial is a big misfit. Rest everything in the teaser looks good. https://t.co/9Syx8lnNko — jazif. (@jazifsrant) June 20, 2023

Yes, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser is awesome. Yes, the ADHM teaser was better



But the euphoria a K3G teaser would have created (if teasers were a thing back in 2001) would have been unbelievable 🔥🔥🔥



Amitabh – Jaya – SRK – Kajol – Hrithik – Kareena 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/a8eCoKywl6 — Hugh Jackoff (@VivekSrkian33) June 20, 2023

People don’t realize that KJO is making fun of his own movies at beginning….and the teaser starts when it really gets dramatic🔥 He isn’t really serious about himself….. so why are you guys? #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani https://t.co/ueVxsEFpzG — toheed (@toheedx_) June 20, 2023

Arijit sounding like the king he is 🔥 https://t.co/gjcQJgFf6L — Tuta Hua Saaz Hoon Main (@Riyazournal) June 20, 2023

Has a sense of typical Bollywood film… A Karan Johar film that our generation grew up watching… But hey… Something seems so off! 🥹 Feel nahin hai iss mein… with this cast. Shah Rukh and Rani in early 2000s could create magic in this ✨ https://t.co/ElKfmO8n2O pic.twitter.com/1Cvwrgwj05 — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) June 20, 2023

Shreya Ghoshal’s songs in @DharmaMovies have always been timeless! Bahara, radha, chikni chameli, samjhawan just to name a few. I can sense another one and this time with @ipritamofficial ! Please don’t make us wait for too long! 🙂 @saregamaglobal #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani https://t.co/gwN2my3MTk — #ShreyaGhoshalHindiBracket is on! (@kanikaS__SG) June 20, 2023

Alia Bhatt getting hotter like a fine wine https://t.co/N7EWC2nWgf — 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 (@fallenreds) June 20, 2023

Why does it look like a caricature of every Yash Chopra plus Bhansali plus Dharma movie. https://t.co/PLwiBxy6mT — Jasir Shahbaz (@LahoreMarquez) June 20, 2023

