The first song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is out. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Tum Kya Mile is your quintessential filmy Bollywood song. The song was shot on snow-clad mountains and features Alia Bhatt in stunning chiffon sarees that remind you of Yash Chopra’s picturesque song sequences. Ever since its release, the song became the most talked about topic on social media.
Many fans recognised that the song looked and felt very similar to Ishq Wala Love, Sadka Kiya, and even Gerua. But apart from this what became the most talked about topic was the chemistry, or the lack of it, between the two leads.
Fans could not help but feel disappointed at the lack of chemistry and spark between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Many users went ahead and drew parallels between Shahrukh Khan – Kajol and Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt. They claimed that the magic SRK and Kajol create is the benchmark when it comes to romantic songs, and these two come nowhere close to it.
Here’s what people had to say.
Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. The film is set to release theatrically on July 28, 2023.