The first song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is out. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Tum Kya Mile is your quintessential filmy Bollywood song. The song was shot on snow-clad mountains and features Alia Bhatt in stunning chiffon sarees that remind you of Yash Chopra’s picturesque song sequences. Ever since its release, the song became the most talked about topic on social media.

Many fans recognised that the song looked and felt very similar to Ishq Wala Love, Sadka Kiya, and even Gerua. But apart from this what became the most talked about topic was the chemistry, or the lack of it, between the two leads.

Fans could not help but feel disappointed at the lack of chemistry and spark between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Many users went ahead and drew parallels between Shahrukh Khan – Kajol and Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt. They claimed that the magic SRK and Kajol create is the benchmark when it comes to romantic songs, and these two come nowhere close to it.

Here’s what people had to say.

exact second I realized this Rocky Rani song is NOT IT is this moment when Ranveer visibly cringes back to avoid Alia's hair from hitting his face… in a true filmi romance the hero would allow her hair to hit him…. maybe even throw in a deep sniff… this is not my Bollywood pic.twitter.com/6B66r22UwE — Ria Chopra 🐍 (@riachops) June 28, 2023

Sorry…I love Alia, but why does this look like one of those spoofs made by AIB ? And that tune… is it some leftover of ‘Gerua’ ! The chemistry & romance is as cold as the snowy Kashmir mountains in the background. https://t.co/M3cqQhB3ws — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) June 28, 2023

SRK would have eaten a whole mouthful of hair before he ever leaned back like that and Kajol would’ve found a way to tilt her head in a way that would let her make eye contact with the hero like I’m sorry but these two simply do not have the range. https://t.co/WvOw4eJIj1 — navi l roy family attorney (@ljabwemetl) June 28, 2023

Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan had better chemistry and much better expressions in Sadka as compared to Ranveer Alia in tum kya mile😭 pic.twitter.com/CnDZr7lYkV — jyots (@jyotat0) June 29, 2023

How am i going to believe that they love each other in this movie when he doesn't want to let her hair slap to his face like SRK did in KKHH and K3G lwssemssm her hair meant to touch his face lyk aaàaaaaaa he isnt supposed to do a matrix move here https://t.co/RYbZDn202m — tine ✨ (@thkrstnee) June 29, 2023

they have better chemistry in the makemytrip ads https://t.co/v0Ee4i5KP5 — dukhtar (@tamarindric3) June 28, 2023

this can't be the same Karan Johar who made Suraj Hua Maddham https://t.co/oxuRyiXnM7 — areeshilpi (@mismishrashilpi) June 29, 2023

I see zero chemistry here. The leads are such a mismatch here! #TumKyaMile https://t.co/2eKo6u1z2u — aYushi_cre@tions7 (@RianshYushi) June 28, 2023

While in a classic "Swiss alps chiffon saree" song sequence you'll never be able to get the hero out of your hair. "Yeh dil dhadka do, zulfein lehra do" https://t.co/IJy6UJ7KWe pic.twitter.com/ON8Dt4nkxC — anarkali (@tanishatanisha) June 29, 2023

I honestly don't think the new lot in Bollywood can do romance the way SRK-Kajol (and others) did. If people wonder why some of us are obsessed with SRK-Kajol this is why. Their chemistry was so natural. You truly believed they were in love and couldn't help falling yourself. https://t.co/09dcamsNXT — TheTzarina (@return_to_hades) June 28, 2023

in srk songs you can never get an awkward still like this. there's this spontaneity & conviction in how he creates romance. he's both an actor & director on screen. it's not just about opening arms wide apart. when srk performs a song his eyes, hair, his sweater, all play a role https://t.co/prSJsXRvwi — 🏵𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘩🐝 (@peayouh) June 28, 2023

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. The film is set to release theatrically on July 28, 2023.