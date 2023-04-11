You might have noticed many celebrities who share similar features and often look alike. Not just Bollywood, this happens within cross-borders. And whenever we come across pictures of both the celebrities who look quite similar, we end up saying, “yaar ye dono kitne same-same lagte hain”. Isn’t it? For example, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sneha Ullal or Katrina Kaif and Zarine Khan. Some people even find it hard to differentiate between Twinkle Khanna and Raveena Tandon.

Twinkle Khanna (L); Raveena Tandon (R). Source: India Today

Speaking of which, an old tweet asking people about ‘forbidden’ pairs they think look alike has caught our attention on Twitter.

A Twitter user (@meItingbytwice) quizzed netizens about the celebrities they think look quite similar. “Do y’all have ‘forbidden’ pairs you think look alike but also know NO one else is gonna agree?” the user wrote.

do y’all have “forbidden” pairs you think look alike but also know NO one else is gonna agree? — Seola Quintanilla Palmer (@meItingbytwice) January 18, 2021

Here’s what Twitterati are dropping in:

1. Roger Federer and Arbaaz Khan

2. Chris Hemsworth and Salman Khan

3. Bradley Cooper and Hrithik Roshan

5. Kiara Advani and Nauheed Cyrusi

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Angelina Jolie

7. Preity Zinta and Monica Balluci

8. Jamie Dornan and Rahul Gandhi

9. Connie Briton and Dimple Kapadia

10. Olivia Cooke and Keerthy Suresh

11. Aditya Roy Kapur and Justin Baldoni

12. Jim Sarbh and Sacha Baron Cohen

One of them is Jim Sarbh one is Sacha Baron Cohen… now you decide who's who… https://t.co/QGic2Td34J pic.twitter.com/Ap3DZf4jDS — I AM WEED (@Stoic_Shiv) April 9, 2023

More celebrities who look alike to netizens.

Jasmin Bhasin and Sonal Chauhan… always felt this and i’ve seen so many comments about their resemblance too#JasminBhasin https://t.co/g5Iv1mZFTW pic.twitter.com/IMnTzzA90M — Hira (@Hiraa_k) April 10, 2023

Kiera knightly and Natalie Portman pic.twitter.com/syNHlW899H — b 🏹 (@abbyerinthomas) April 2, 2021

Some of them had hilarious options.

Now, I can’t unseen them. Can you?