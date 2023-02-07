Being a doppelganger of a famous person can be both exciting and terrible. Essentially because your life is connected to a different person without them REALLY being related to you. We see twins of Bollywood celebrities go viral on social media every now and then. However, Arbaaz Khan is one such celebrity who gets called a carbon copy of tennis legend Roger Federer.

Seeing the uncanny resemblance, a brand legit decided to capitalise on it. In a commercial ad for coding enthusiasts, the actor plays Roger Federer and talks about how he became a tennis legend. He goofs up in the entire ad only to conclude not everyone can become a tennis legend, but one can become a coding legend.

He even says, “ROGESTER now.” LOL.

The crazy ad has netizens in splits. Look at how Twitter users are reacting.

Retirement has truly finished Fed. https://t.co/8FkAkVs8pI — Whyamievenhere (@nagori_shreyans) February 7, 2023

OMG it actually happened, Arbaaz as federer https://t.co/96Ywul91Op — N✨ (@Certaintweets) February 7, 2023

A long running meme finally becomes reality. https://t.co/MoZcYZIIGE — Vansh (@Vanshagar24) February 7, 2023

Whoever convinced him to parody Roger Federer 🫡 https://t.co/OIrXJlJv5d — Hotagadu Hoejack (@horsemantakes) February 6, 2023

Arbaaz khan looks more like federer than federer himself. https://t.co/OWQd4b90sj — S.S (@write2swagatam) February 7, 2023

What on earth?! My biggest nightmare. Logging off, can't take this. 😭😭 https://t.co/TwIYonFzat — My GOAT is RF (@girlsfaning) February 6, 2023

Ad of the year already. https://t.co/5stJj8VM6E — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 6, 2023

When internet makes you a meme, cash it out 🤣🤣 https://t.co/JDTEAIjjNk — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) February 6, 2023

Am surprised it took so long! Our WhatsApp chats have been immortalized. https://t.co/xfR3iMFQ5G — Siddharth Shah (@siddharthshahx) February 7, 2023

Life is a meme. Hence, proved.