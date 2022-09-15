It had to happen at some point, and if September 15, 2022, was the chosen date for it, then it was. Roger Federer has retired from Grand Slam tennis and won’t be touring anymore, the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced today.

In his audio/written notes, Federer said:

As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits…the Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

This is an official declaration also of the fact that he won’t be ending his career as the man with the most number of Grand Slam titles, a worry many of his fans, including the one on this side, carried with themselves for years.

Ironic, how that matters the least today.

As Roger Federer ends his touring career, here are a few of the millions of reactions pouring in from across the world.

One of the greatest athletes to ever grace the sport. An honour to watch you play, a sporting icon across the globe. Thank you, Roger. https://t.co/YvCgV3pFju — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 15, 2022

Gutted that this great player will not step out for one last time to play Wimbledon.



For me, regardless of the number of slams Nadal and Djokovic have won, Federer is the greatest.#federer https://t.co/fo7i0ppwea — Justin Allen (@justinallen1976) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer announces his retirement. His 24-year career built on exquisite skills, stupendous achievements and charming demeanour enriched not just tennis but our lives https://t.co/NunGHgPJQc — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 15, 2022

Tennis will never be the same again. Thank you for your grace, elegance, brilliance and sportsmanship – both on and off the court. Thank you for the tennis Master Federer. You will always be the greatest. Beyond all records and numbers. #rogerfederer https://t.co/utKna2E6cT — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 15, 2022

Two decades plus of Roger and Serena. Man, we were lucky. https://t.co/sqiaxX1sHo — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) September 15, 2022

every time I think of Roger Federer, I think of the delicious essay David Foster Wallace wrote about him: Roger Federer as Religious Experience.



"Federer's forehand is a great liquid whip" is one of the all-time sports lines.https://t.co/MYFRBEnhD2 https://t.co/GZb1tVO7fi pic.twitter.com/cBUXkpKdYe — Samantha Lewis (@battledinosaur) September 15, 2022

crying, throwing up, sliding down my the wall dramatically, banging my head on the wall, screaming, punching air, rolling in dirt and eating sand angrily https://t.co/DvVh8lgqeA — AU (@feelAtleti) September 15, 2022

Thank you, Roger. The “young Swiss ball kid” came a long way, didn’t he?