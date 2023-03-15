SS Rajamouli’s RRR has created history, with Naatu Naatu becoming the first Asian song to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Naturally, desis are thrilled. Glimpses in the form of pics and videos shared by team RRR have been going viral ever since they took off for their journey to Los Angeles.
At the moment, a four-minute video of Ram Charan, one of the film’s lead actors, getting ready for the Oscars is getting all the attention. Vanity Fair dropped the video titled ‘RRR’ Star Ram Charan Gets Ready for the Oscars on YouTube.
The video begins with the actor showcasing the small temple he and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, set up wherever they go.
The video then shifts to the actor and his wife getting ready while the significance of their outfits is explained.
Fans are in awe of how grounded the actor is. Here’s how they are reacting.
You can watch the entire video here:
