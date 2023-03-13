We already knew it, now, it’s just official. Naatu Naatu from S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR killed it at the 95th Academy Awards and is bringing home the Oscars, and we are absolutely roaring!

Naatu Naatu won the 2023 Oscar for Best Original Song and is the first song ever from an Indian movie to win in the category.

We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻



No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻



Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️



JAI HIND!🇮🇳

The Oscars were awarded to composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose, who sang a version of The Carpenters’ hit Top Of The World as his acceptance speech.

It beat other songs in the category like Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman to bring home the victory.

The moment it won the Oscar was surreal; all you could hear was cheers and laughter, and it gave us all goosebumps.

The Oscars were studded with our Indian stars, including RRR’s S. S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR.

There was also a special performance for Naatu Naatu at the Oscars, and it was absolutely breathtaking.

It was the second win for an Indian film at the 95th Academy Awards as The Elephant Whisperers, a short film by the dynamic duo, Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves, won Best Documentary Short Subject.