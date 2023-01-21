One of the biggest ways in which we saw Indian cinema take the lead internationally this year, is the Golden Globes win that RRR received for its song Naatu Naatu. And naturally, lead actor Jr. NTR has been receiving quite the recognition and praise for his role as Komaram Bheem, in the S.S. Rajamouli film. And, it seems the star may just get a nomination for the Best Actor at the Oscars too!
An American publication has shortlisted Jr. NTR as one of the biggest contenders for a Best Actor Oscar. And of course this is pretty big for the actor and his fans everywhere. Just take a look at all the talk supporting the possible nomination.
Yes please. It’d be such a great moment!