One of the biggest ways in which we saw Indian cinema take the lead internationally this year, is the Golden Globes win that RRR received for its song Naatu Naatu. And naturally, lead actor Jr. NTR has been receiving quite the recognition and praise for his role as Komaram Bheem, in the S.S. Rajamouli film. And, it seems the star may just get a nomination for the Best Actor at the Oscars too!

ADVERTISEMENT An American publication has shortlisted Jr. NTR as one of the biggest contenders for a Best Actor Oscar. And of course this is pretty big for the actor and his fans everywhere. Just take a look at all the talk supporting the possible nomination.

This is BIG!!!!



World's Top 10 performers to be considered for Oscars 2023 : @tarak9999 is ranked Top by the Leading Newspaper 'USA Today ' #RRRMovie #NTRGoesGlobal #NTRForOscars pic.twitter.com/9ucr3ydbPO — Praveen_ntr (@SaiPrav26957591) January 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Famous American publication 'USA Today' has published that NTR, who played the role of Komuram Bheem in RRR, has a chance to win the Oscar as the best actor. This magazine writes in its article.. Actor Jr NTR pic.twitter.com/A1FPzLUNr2 — NTR Fans (@NTR2NTR_FC) January 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

The Oscar Race!!@tarak9999 makes it into the TOP 10 performances worth remembering says @USATODAY

Jai NTR ✊#NTRForOscars #RRR pic.twitter.com/koUeNYURVN — Rishi Royal 🌐 (@iamNarasim) January 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Yes please. It’d be such a great moment!