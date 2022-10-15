Robbie Coltrane’s portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid is sure to be a favourite of anyone who has ever read the Harry Potter books or watched the film series. It seems like a piece of our childhood was ripped away from us with his untimely passing at the age of 72. Hagrid’s character is perhaps one of the best in the fantasy franchise since he is so endearing, amusing, and occasionally extremely insightful.

Telegraph

Coltrane passed away in a hospital in Scotland, according to a statement made by the actor’s agent, Belinda Wright, on Friday, October 14. Wright remained mum about Coltrane’s cause of death, though.

In homage to jazz great John Coltrane, the actor who was born Anthony Robert McMillan in Glasgow later changed his last name. The actor’s early TV appearances in the U.K. shows like A Kick Up the Eighties and The Comic Strip helped him establish himself as a household name. In the crime drama Cracker, Coltrane had his breakthrough role as Dr. Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald, a criminal psychologist.

His most well-known performance, however, was as Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant groundskeeper at Hogwarts who serves as the central character in the Harry Potter film series, which was created by J.K. Rowling.

Ranker

The actor cemented his spot in our hearts with his debut in the very first movie of the series, and he will stay there always. Here are some memorable quotes that best describe Hagrid in memory of Robbie Coltrane.

Rest in peace, Hagrid.