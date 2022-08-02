The TV Industry is one of the most well-paid industries in the country. Most of the famous TV stars lead a comfortable life. These household names from the TV industry don't just own extreme fame, they own extremely expensive cars as well, today we are going to have a look at some of the TV celebrities and their uber-expensive cars.

1. Rupali Ganguly | Mahindra Thar

One of the most loved actors in the country, Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly, bought a Mahindra Thar worth around ₹14 lakhs last year. Sharing the news on her social media, she wrote, "The Tall and the Short of it! Be Indian…. Buy Indian… Support Indian! #ProudIndian 🇮🇳".

2. Ashnoor Kaur | BMW X3

Ashnoor Kaur recently turned 18, and the first thing she did was gift herself an uber-expensive car. She bought a BMW X3 as a birthday gift for herself and took to Instagram to share the happy news. She wrote, "Ticked off the 1st thing from my 18th's bucket list - My first self-earned car ♥️" This 5-seater SUV costs around ₹61 lakhs to ₹67 lakhs.

3. Rannvijay Singha | Mercedes SLK 350

The Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Rannvijay Singha is well-known for his love of wheels. He recently bought a Mercedes SLK 350 sports convertible worth around ₹80 lakhs. He shared the news with his Insta-fam with an inspiring caption, "Dream-work hard-stay focused-achieve-dream-REPEAT."

4. Karan Kundra | Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

The Bigg Boss fame Karan Kundra recently added a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon worth around ₹60 lakhs to his list of expensive cars. Some of the luxurious cars he owns include a Range Rover, an older generation of Ford Endeavour and a Mini Cooper.

5. Tejasswi Prakash | Audi Q7

Swaragini fame and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash added a luxurious Audi Q7 worth ₹1 crore to her car collection. Interestingly, she went to buy this uber-expensive car in an autorickshaw.

6. Hina Khan | Audi A4

Hina Khan rose to fame with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has been rising to fame ever since. She also has an expansive car collection, which includes Renault Triber, Audi A4, Audi Q7, Honda City and Innova Crysta.

7. Parth Samthaan | Mercedes S350

TV heartthrob Parth Samthaan, who appeared in several shows like Gumrah, Kaisi Yeh Yaarian and Kasautii Zindagi Kay bought himself a Mercedes S350 worth over ₹1 crore back in 2019.

8. Avneet Kaur | Range Rover Velar

"This is my year of dreams coming true," wrote Avneet Kaur while she shared a picture of her recent buy. Earlier this year, she bought a Range Rover Velar, which is worth ₹87 lakhs. She bought the car shortly after she completed filming for her upcoming debut film Tiku Weds Sheru, in which she will appear alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

9. Jennifer Winget | BMW 5 Series

Jennifer Winget is among the most popular and talented Indian television actresses. She has appeared in several shows like Bepanah, Dil Mil Gaye, Beyhadh, etc. She also owns a fleet of expensive cars including a BMW X1 worth ₹43 lakhs and a BMW 5-series worth ₹55 lakhs.

Some wheels they got!

Check Out | From Rupali Ganguly To Rannvijay Singha, 10 TV Actors Who Are Also Successful Entrepreneurs