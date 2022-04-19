The television industry is flourishing. Though we have some moments that defy physics and leave us in splits. But we also have shows like Anupamaa that offer an escape by delivering some good content.

Many of these TV actors have tried their hands at running businesses and have succeeded. We decided to take a look at some TV actors who have started their own ventures.

1. Rupali Ganguly

Rupali AKA Monisha of Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai or Anupamaa runs an advertising agency. She co-founded the firm with her father in 2000. The company produces ad films under her father, Anil Ganguly’s banner.

2. Karan Kundra

Karan Kundra made his debut in Kitni Mohabbat Hai in 2008. The actor was also the host of the show Gumrah End Of Innocence on Channel V. He owns an international call centre in Jalandhar. Besides this, Karan also manages his father's infrastructure business.

3. Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha is popularly known to host shows like Roadies and Shark Tank India. He has turned his passion for bikes and machines into an entrepreneurial journey. As per reports, Rannvijay has opened up an outlet to modify bikes, adding special features to them along with his friends. The actor also runs a master franchise, Döner and Gyros, with his friend Prateek Sachdev.

4. Aashka Goradia

Aashka is known for portraying the roles like Kumud in Kkusum and Kallavati in Laagi Tujhse Lagan. The actor is now a full-time entrepreneur as she decided to quit acting. She owns her line of beauty products called Renee Cosmetics and also runs a yoga studio in Goa called Peace of Blue Yoga with her husband.

5. Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda has been a part of the television industry for a long time now. She made her debut with Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and her Bollywood debut with Baghban. The actor is the owner of a beauty salon Sanjeeda’s Beauty Parlour in suburban Mumbai.

6. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun won our hearts from the popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum. He is the winner of the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor owns a liquor store in Mumbai and a BCL team called Mumbai Tigers.

7. Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik has been a part of the television industry for a long time. He played a negative role of Samrat Singh Rathore in Doli Armano Ki. The actor owns two eateries in Mumbai, namely, “Homemade Cafe” & “1BHK”, along with his wife.

8. Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati is popularly known for shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 8. He is the owner of a famous nightclub "RSPV" in New Delhi.

9. Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy rose to fame from his show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. He has been a part of many Bollywood movies, including Udaan, Ugly, and Thugs of Hindostan. He owns Ace Security and Protection services in Mumbai. The agency has provided personal and professional security services to Bollywood celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and Aamir Khan.

10. Rakshanda Khan

Rakshanda has been a part of many popular shows, including Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (Mallika Seth), Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Tanya Malhotra), and Kasamh Se (Roshni Chopra). She co-owns an event management company named Celebrity Locker Entertainment in Mumbai.

Read more: 11 Women Of Bollywood Who Are Also Running Successful Businesses Like A Total Boss.