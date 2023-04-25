Disney+Hotstar just dropped the trailer for its upcoming women-led crime thriller, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, and there’s a whole lot of action and drama in store.

The trailer revolves around a ruthless and badass mother-in-law and two of her meeker daughters-in-law, who run a drug cartel.

The show, which gave an interesting spin to our desi saas-bahu concept, also has a female-led cast running a drug cartel, which is the first of its kind.

The series features Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Directed by Homi Adajania, this crime drama will be released on May 5, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.