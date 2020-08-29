'Sadak 2' directed by Mahesh Bhatt, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 PM on Friday. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

In the film, the three of them embark on a journey to take down a 'fake baba', who is apparently responsible for the death of a loved one.

But, if you are still not sure if you should watch the film or not, here's the janta ka report. Twitter didn't quite like the film and this is what they had to say about it.

Sadak 2 review: A terrible film. Let this be very clear to #MaheshBhatt @aliaa08 @duttsanjay. Making of dubious #AntiHindu,#AntiHinduism & #Antinational movies glorifying criminals will NOT work like in the past. Retire if don't want to make good movies. https://t.co/hZdLCq5vQc — Himanshu (@alert01) August 29, 2020

#Sadak2 is a torture. 👎👎

An opportunity is missed,

A franchisee is killed. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) August 28, 2020

#OneWordReview...#Sadak2: UNBEARABLE.

Rating: ⭐️

Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn’t work either... Terrible waste of the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/Tyt1qQR6do — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2020

Sleeping is better then watching sadak2 — TOFAN CHOUDHURY (@tofanchoudhury) August 29, 2020

#Sadak2 - Rating ⭐️

TORTURE of EPIC proportion, full on nonsense yet hilarious script & screenplay.Villain Gyaanprakash will make you laugh like mad, best comic actor of 2020. Bhatt saab career weakest direction,Why alia did this film only guru gyaanprakash knows. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/65yJ6hbZDP — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 28, 2020

Review- #Sadak2#Sadak2Review

Rating - 1*/5 ⭐️



Unbearable - Slow paced - illogical@MaheshNBhatt last film #SADAK2 will be a BLOT on @VisheshFilms forever, In movie Father tried to kill his daughter, and in reality Mahesh killed his classic film SADAK

Sadak 2 is a cult DISASTER pic.twitter.com/VyZQjTAx9R — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 28, 2020

Sadak 2 dud movie — pulkit sharma (@boyonbatmobile) August 29, 2020

#sadak2 is so badly made that..



Pothole riddled streets of Mumbai are having the last laugh pic.twitter.com/IXmW2n3lTu — Red Stallion (@RohitKohli236) August 29, 2020

#Sadak2 do not waste time ... the first 15 minutes proved it how bad it can be later... — Leeya (@leeyamitrade) August 29, 2020

#Sadak2 review.

This road also leads to nowhere just like the career span of Mahesh Bhatt. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@Humptydumpty93) August 29, 2020

Please don't try to watch #Sadak2

You will disappoint more than #COVID__19 — Nitish Kumar Singh (@NitishKumarSi17) August 29, 2020

Tried to watch #Sadak2 😱😱 It seems, the inspiration behind the film is premium quality Malana cream. #crap #ভাটেরসিনেমা — Maniparna (মণিপর্ণা) (@Maniparna) August 29, 2020

#sadak2 Brain TORTURE ! @MaheshNBhatt

himself rated 2 star in review at Audience rating summary... Pure Fcuk ! — rocky b (@RockyPran) August 29, 2020

#Sadak2



Worst Performance of Alia Bhatt.

Sadly, Alia do not have ability to uplift bad script with her performance and make movie watchable. She just crumbles under the pressure. I wonder that's what the best talent Industry has. — Mandar🇮🇳 (@yourboy_md) August 29, 2020

Sadak 2 is one-time watch movie.

Can be watched for Alia and Sanjay Dutt.

Songs are good.

Makarand Deshpande and Gulshan grover wasted.

Gyan prakash is no match to Maharani. — जनार्दन प्रसाद (@YashJoyMots) August 29, 2020

Will you watch it or give it a miss?