'Sadak 2' directed by Mahesh Bhatt, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 PM on Friday. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. 

In the film, the three of them embark on a journey to take down a 'fake baba', who is apparently responsible for the death of a loved one.

But, if you are still not sure if you should watch the film or not, here's the janta ka report. Twitter didn't quite like the film and this is what they had to say about it. 

Will you watch it or give it a miss?