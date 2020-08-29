'Sadak 2' directed by Mahesh Bhatt, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 PM on Friday. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
In the film, the three of them embark on a journey to take down a 'fake baba', who is apparently responsible for the death of a loved one.
But, if you are still not sure if you should watch the film or not, here's the janta ka report. Twitter didn't quite like the film and this is what they had to say about it.
Sadak 2 review: A terrible film. Let this be very clear to #MaheshBhatt @aliaa08 @duttsanjay. Making of dubious #AntiHindu,#AntiHinduism & #Antinational movies glorifying criminals will NOT work like in the past. Retire if don't want to make good movies. https://t.co/hZdLCq5vQc— Himanshu (@alert01) August 29, 2020
#Sadak2 is a torture. 👎👎— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) August 28, 2020
An opportunity is missed,
A franchisee is killed.
#OneWordReview...#Sadak2: UNBEARABLE.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2020
Rating: ⭐️
Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn’t work either... Terrible waste of the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/Tyt1qQR6do
Sleeping is better then watching sadak2— TOFAN CHOUDHURY (@tofanchoudhury) August 29, 2020
#Sadak2 - Rating ⭐️— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 28, 2020
TORTURE of EPIC proportion, full on nonsense yet hilarious script & screenplay.Villain Gyaanprakash will make you laugh like mad, best comic actor of 2020. Bhatt saab career weakest direction,Why alia did this film only guru gyaanprakash knows. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/65yJ6hbZDP
Review- #Sadak2#Sadak2Review— Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 28, 2020
Rating - 1*/5 ⭐️
Unbearable - Slow paced - illogical@MaheshNBhatt last film #SADAK2 will be a BLOT on @VisheshFilms forever, In movie Father tried to kill his daughter, and in reality Mahesh killed his classic film SADAK
Sadak 2 is a cult DISASTER pic.twitter.com/VyZQjTAx9R
0 rating from me for Sadak2 #BoycottSadak2 #BoycottBollywoodNepotism @aliaa08 @MaheshNBhatt— RAHUL (@RAHUL18821121) August 29, 2020
Sadak 2 dud movie— pulkit sharma (@boyonbatmobile) August 29, 2020
#sadak2 is so badly made that..— Red Stallion (@RohitKohli236) August 29, 2020
Pothole riddled streets of Mumbai are having the last laugh pic.twitter.com/IXmW2n3lTu
#Sadak2 do not waste time ... the first 15 minutes proved it how bad it can be later...— Leeya (@leeyamitrade) August 29, 2020
#Sadak2 review.— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@Humptydumpty93) August 29, 2020
This road also leads to nowhere just like the career span of Mahesh Bhatt.
Please don't try to watch #Sadak2— Nitish Kumar Singh (@NitishKumarSi17) August 29, 2020
You will disappoint more than #COVID__19
Aur issi k sath.. Sadak 2.... Sadak pe aa gayi.... 😂 😂 😂#Sadak2dislike #BoycottBollywoodFilms#ArrestRhea #ArrestRheaChakroborty pic.twitter.com/5fGDjZOx2F— shashi kumar soni 🇮🇳 (@walkershashi) August 29, 2020
Sadak 2 .....Unbearable....Paise waapas karo...@MaheshNBhatt @aliaa08 @duttsanjay @PoojaB1972— Siddhant Pincha (@PinchaSiddhant) August 29, 2020
Just watched #Sadak2.— #Manish (@HashtagManish) August 29, 2020
Too many potholes.😤
Tried to watch #Sadak2 😱😱 It seems, the inspiration behind the film is premium quality Malana cream. #crap #ভাটেরসিনেমা— Maniparna (মণিপর্ণা) (@Maniparna) August 29, 2020
#sadak2 Brain TORTURE ! @MaheshNBhatt— rocky b (@RockyPran) August 29, 2020
himself rated 2 star in review at Audience rating summary... Pure Fcuk !
#Sadak2 - A road you would never want to take. All the fuss about boycotting the movie was not even needed. #Sadak2review #Maheshbhatt #Aliabhatt #Sanjaydutt #Adityaroykapoor #imdb #worstmovie pic.twitter.com/c7XZHlpK8Q— pakaugiri (@pakaugiri) August 29, 2020
#Sadak2— Mandar🇮🇳 (@yourboy_md) August 29, 2020
Worst Performance of Alia Bhatt.
Sadly, Alia do not have ability to uplift bad script with her performance and make movie watchable. She just crumbles under the pressure. I wonder that's what the best talent Industry has.
Sadak 2 is one-time watch movie.— जनार्दन प्रसाद (@YashJoyMots) August 29, 2020
Can be watched for Alia and Sanjay Dutt.
Songs are good.
Makarand Deshpande and Gulshan grover wasted.
Gyan prakash is no match to Maharani.
Will you watch it or give it a miss?