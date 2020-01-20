It was a star studded evening on the red carpet of the 26th Annual SAG Awards 2020 that was held in LA yesterday (19th January 2020).

So, just in case you missed all the shenanigans of the glamorous evening, here is a list of some of the best dressed celebrities who definitely made heads turn on the red carpet.

1. Marriage Story actress, Scarlett Johansson dazzled on the red carpet in an impressive teal custom design by Armani Privé.

2. Logan Browning opted for a delicate lavender gown created by designer Jason Wu for her apperance on the red carpet.

3. Fleabag's hot priest, who is otherwise known as Andrew Scott, was spotted in a muted pink suit which he paired with a black bow tie and matching cummerbund.

4. Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi kept things suave and simple by opting for a dark coloured suit.

5. There was definitely nothing strange about Millie Bobby Brown's stylish Louis Vuitton dress-suit combo.

6. Zoe Kravitz channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn in Oscar de la Renta's Creamsicle-colored strapless gown paired with white evening clothes.

7. Brad Pitt looked like fine wine as he rocked a black coat and a crisp white button-down on the red carpet of SAG Awards.

8. We are totally drooling over 'The Morning Show' actress, Jennifer Aniston's Dior curve-hugging silky white gown.

9. GOT actress Sophie Turner, looked sizzling hot in a strapless gown with a structured bodice that was belted at the hips.

10. JLo rocked the oh-so-classic black strapless gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika like a true diva.

11. We are totally in love with Stranger Things actor, Noah Schnapp's bold silk baby-blue outfit by designer Balmain.

12. Charlize Theron, the Bombshell actress turned up the heat on the red carpet in a sparkling crop top and a high-slit belted skirt.

13. Nicole Kidman looked elegant in a sparkling midnight blue gown created by Michael Kors to give us the classic Hollywood glamour vibes.

14. Winona Ryder wore an all-black ensemble that reminded us of her Beetlejuice character from 1988. She donned a black fitted blazer and a black gothic gown.

15. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, wore a dashing velvet plaid tuxedo shaded in midnight blue.

16. Dakota Fanning, The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actress looked ultra-chic in a shimmery seafoam green Valentino gown with a keyhole cutout and a sheer panel on the back.

17. Natalia Dyer stunned us with her golden goddess avatar in a long-sleeve gold metallic gown created by Anthony Vaccarello.

18. Cynthia Erivo rocked a custom made Schiaparelli haute couture strapless gown with a draped red top and a volumized skirt in shocking pink silk faille with a dramatic train.

19. The True Detective actor, Mahershala Ali looked handsome as always in a floral-patterned navy velvet shawl-collar tuxedo, a navy “bomber collar” shirt, and a navy silk scarf with a matching silk pocket square.

20. Renée Zellweger looked gorgeous in a custom Maison Margiela midnight blue satin haute couture column gown with a structural bustier top created by John Galliano.

21. Laura Dern looked bold and beautiful in a bold-shouldered hunter green gown created by Stella McCartney.

22. Gwendoline Christie's awe-inspiring black voluminous dress created by Rick Owens is truly impeccable.

23. We aren't getting over Lili Reinhart's simple yet beautiful, pearl-encrusted Miu Miu gown anytime soon.

24. Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge looked amazing in this dripping in diamonds two-piece get-up created by Armani Privé.

25. The Big Little Liars actress, Kathryn Newton proved to us that Orange is really the new black.

26. Margot Robbie graced the red carpet in a sexy checkered gown created by Chanel and we are totally digging it.

27. Madeline Brewer looked ravishing in a blue tulle gown and bright red lipstick on the red carpet.

28. No one does classic Old Hollywood better than Michelle Williams. Speechless!

29. Joey King's sheer, black corset gown, created by Jason Wu definitely made her look elegant and sophisticated.

30. Joker actor, Joaquin Phoenix donned looked dashing in a simple black blazer with a white button down shirt and a black tie.

Who's your pick?