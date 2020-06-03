Few true crime documentaries have captured the attention of people like Netflix's Tiger King, and rightfully so. After all, in 2020, it's not every day that you discover a documentary with more twists than what nature is throwing our way.

And, in yet another twist, Joe Exotic has now lost the control of his Oklahoma zoo to his nemesis Carole Baskin.

According to reports, the court ruled in favor of Baskin after it was discovered that Joe purposely and fraudulently shifted the ownership of the land to his mother, to keep it away from creditors.

Exotic is currently serving 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to kill Baskin. After the docuseries, there were also allegations that Baskin had fed her ex-husband to tigers. And now this. Talk about drama!