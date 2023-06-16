After the VFX backlash that followed the teaser release, team Adipurush postponed the Indian epic mythology-inspired film for months to work basis the public feedback. The film has finally hit the theatre today, and well, not much has changed in the visual effects department. While the grand background musical score does justice to the magnanimity of the story at hand, the laughable VFX has the audience cringing hard.

One visual that hasn’t particularly gone down well is the caricaturish depiction of the 10-headed Lankesh.

Lankesh’s portrayal was ideally supposed to be demonic. Saif Ali Khan’s performance, albeit compelling, looks incongruent with the silly look he’s been given. And it has become a butt of jokes on the Internet. Take a look:

A Twitter user argued how the face, albeit symmetrical, looks incredibly ‘tacky’.

This looks horrible, tacky and lame but my brain feels good after seeing the symmetry. In traditional versions the linear placement of heads causes an imbalance in the number of heads on either side of the primary head which always bothered me.

I guess there are no victories… https://t.co/5XJBqD6eNf — ✨Hemant🏳️‍🌈 (@hemsp11) June 16, 2023

We Were Supposed To watch Ramayan Right ?? Yeh kya hai ? 😭

Itna Bhi Modernise nhi Krna tha 🤦🏻‍♂️#Adipurush #Prabhas𓃵 #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/ZbUAtBn3Zo — кяιѕнηα ✨ (@Analyst_Krishna) June 16, 2023

when raavan wants to fit in the reel format https://t.co/pmxO4Jle3C — Pri (@proyearning) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush For the first time in my life, I'm feeling really bad for "Ravan". Just want to say it's a mockery of technology(VFX). India is on it's way to become a major hub for VFX production, but this is what we get in the name of creativity. pic.twitter.com/TKO2HlLXA5 — Srishti (@TechellaTea) June 16, 2023

The director took too much cinematic liberty, which eventually distorted the feel of Ramayana.



He ended up making the film as “Apes vs Bats”.



Adipurush completely misses out Ravana.#Adipurush #Prabhas https://t.co/2XydJ6a38r pic.twitter.com/X5EtAg7INY — Gudumba Satti 🇮🇳🕉️ (@GudumbaSatti) June 16, 2023

Didn't know #Ravana used to wear t shirts ! Also #GenuineKoschan, how did Ravana even wear t-shirts with his 10 heads ?



#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/HENwfLBMV6 — Dhumketu (@dhumketu101) June 16, 2023

https://twitter.com/vikalprs/status/1669617135293960192?s=20

What do you think about this?

