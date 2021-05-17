You may think that when it comes to grand cinematic universes, nothing can beat the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Simmer down DC fans, you have the Snyder Cut and that's about it).

But the thing is we've discovered something greater than even MCU. Or rather, Instagram user ghantaa did. And it is, the BCU aka Bhai Cinematic Universe.

Yes, throughout his career of over 30 years, Salman Khan has delivered some truly iconic characters. And while the MCU needs different actors to play different characters, our Bhai is clearly, a one-man-army.

Whether it's being an ancient God, a "strange" and powerful doctor, or a savvy entrepreneur, Bhai has done it all. Here's proof:

Bhai as the sword-wielding warrior is a stark reminder of our favourite hammer-wielding Asgardian.

Bhai can certainly use that shield as well as he can use that sword. Just like a certain captain we all know and love!

And who does not know about his skills as a shooter!

Or his "strange" ability to bend time, space, and logic?

Who is the man in the red suit, flying through the sky? It's neither Superman, nor Iron Man. It's just Salman, in one of his many avatars.

Bhai does not guard galaxies. Galaxies guard bhai, because it's not easy holding in all this talent.

And everyone knows, you don't make Bhai angry!

Bhai's characters are a vision of the future of Bollywood. *shudders*

In fact, a single cinematic universe is not enough to hold all the characters Bhai can play.

Of course, people wasted no time in commenting on the post and sharing their own ideas about Bhai's "limitless" capabilities:

Now, if only there was the Bhai X Singham cinematic universe crossover!