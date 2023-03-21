Salman Khan films are a genre in themselves, because no other genre can define them. No, I’m not a hater. I like how he… doesn’t care about what audiences have to say. He’s cool like that (even if that means ruining an entire film). More on that later, right now, we NEED to talk about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film that sounds like his biography (spoiler alert: it’s not).

Now that they're dropping songs, like every week, there's a new one called Jee Rahe The Hum – Falling In Love. And that's the conviction I was talking about, because here, Bhai literally falls in love. I mean, that's the choreography.

Salman Khan is also the singer for this particular song, but the bigger stunt is him "falling in love". The teaser, which was released yesterday has bits of visuals from the song. Of course, there's the entry, where Salman Khan walks in towards Pooja Hegde. And then, in a 'romantic' set-up he pulls a stunt of falling over her, the falling is very smooth. See for yourself –

It's also followed by the leg workout, which looks a lot similar from the one in Naiyo Lagda. Yes, it's the same choreography – just shot from a different angle.

Twitter is having fun. Of course, we’re waiting for the meme fest, sorry, movie.

ya ok makes sense pic.twitter.com/eZXQZA6nPm — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 20, 2023

This is not what I meant when I said: "Lean into it." — Pokhraj Roy (@PokhrajRoy) March 20, 2023

Just Selmon boi fan's thing pic.twitter.com/XZceTK2CT4 — Captain America (@JaiShreeRam_8) March 20, 2023

bhai be inventing new romantic steps😭 pic.twitter.com/igmivj3zYZ — ٰ (@belikesami) March 20, 2023

Me cleaning my shoes after stepping on keechad pic.twitter.com/VA0wlk7cUS — Ammu✨ (@nahikarnibaat) March 20, 2023

Sallu bhai is literally doing his leg day workout in the Naiyo Lagda song. Song is good but the choreography is shit af.pic.twitter.com/pbJ8JJG7p4 — ALIM SHAN (@AlimShan_) February 12, 2023

Best way to tell someone you’re falling in love with them – fall.