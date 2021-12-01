When it first released, No Entry, emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Salman Khan in lead roles, along with Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Celina Jaitley, and Esha Deol, the film, even today, has a separate fan base.

Now, the makers are all set to come up with the sequel, titled No Entry Mein Entry. And as per reports, the sequel will have multiple timelines and even a sci-fi theme.

Did anyone say Bhai Cinematic Universe?

While the star cast is yet to be finalized, it has been reported that Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor will be playing the leads. There are also reports that the film will have 9 leading ladies, and will jump across three different timelines.

Though the makers are yet to confirm any details, the speculations have us worried if No Entry is going the Housefull way!