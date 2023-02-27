For the longest time Bollywood adopted sexist ways to do two things – make it sound funny or make it look sanskari. So, female characters were expected to be a certain way. They were docile, and men were, well, macho. And someone shared an old scene from a Salman Khan starrer called, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

Salman Khan

While the film already sounds regressive, the scene is much worse. Karisma Kapoor’s character is at a pub where she tries beer, and there are men who tease her, because that’s what David Dhawan’s idea of ‘funny’ is. And Salman’s character, who’s cast opposite Karisma Kapoor stands up to slap her. Because, “hindustani ‘ladki’ sharab nahi peeti.”

Karisma Kapoor

In a nonchalant exchange of dialogues with the men who were actually misbehaving, he tells them that it was her fault. I know, right, wow. He then ‘explains’ to Karisma that Indian women do not consume alcohol, it’s only the French or the British who do that. He adds that drinking alcohol gave a free pass to those men, who mistreated her.

Long before Kabir Singh, Bhoi B-slapped Lolo. Reason behind is, a hindustani ladki can’t drink "beer" and dance with strangers in a foreign land. This film is quintessential bollywood entertainment yet problematic af.
by u/Additional_Breath651 in BollyBlindsNGossip

And it hurts to see how David Dhawan’s cinema was commercially successful, and consumed by so many people. The same kind that normalizes sexist jokes, harassing and slapping women. Reddit clearly doesn’t like it one bit.

Comment from discussion RegularAmoeba2094’s comment from discussion "Long before Kabir Singh, Bhoi B-slapped Lolo. Reason behind is, a hindustani ladki can’t drink "beer" and dance with strangers in a foreign land. This film is quintessential bollywood entertainment yet problematic af.".
Comment from discussion coronagerm’s comment from discussion "Long before Kabir Singh, Bhoi B-slapped Lolo. Reason behind is, a hindustani ladki can’t drink "beer" and dance with strangers in a foreign land. This film is quintessential bollywood entertainment yet problematic af.".
Comment from discussion Long_Beautiful7113’s comment from discussion "Long before Kabir Singh, Bhoi B-slapped Lolo. Reason behind is, a hindustani ladki can’t drink "beer" and dance with strangers in a foreign land. This film is quintessential bollywood entertainment yet problematic af.".
Comment from discussion Samblogs2021’s comment from discussion "Long before Kabir Singh, Bhoi B-slapped Lolo. Reason behind is, a hindustani ladki can’t drink "beer" and dance with strangers in a foreign land. This film is quintessential bollywood entertainment yet problematic af.".
Comment from discussion Any-Competition8494’s comment from discussion "Long before Kabir Singh, Bhoi B-slapped Lolo. Reason behind is, a hindustani ladki can’t drink "beer" and dance with strangers in a foreign land. This film is quintessential bollywood entertainment yet problematic af.".
Comment from discussion Decent-Estimate-8873’s comment from discussion "Long before Kabir Singh, Bhoi B-slapped Lolo. Reason behind is, a hindustani ladki can’t drink "beer" and dance with strangers in a foreign land. This film is quintessential bollywood entertainment yet problematic af.".

If this is romance, I’d rather die alone.