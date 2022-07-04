The Salman-SRK rivalry is one of the most famous rivalries in Bollywood's history. They have been seen together in recent years in cameo roles in each other's movies like Tubelight, Zero, etc, but none where both were in the lead roles. They were last seen in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam back in 2002, and are FINALLY coming together with a film after 20 years.

As per reports, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be soon teaming up to give us what is being called the biggest film in Indian cinema.

The Karan-Arjun duo will apparently be coming together in an upcoming Aditya Chopra film, which will be featuring Salman Khan's Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan together.

Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khans.

- Reports

Here's how Twitter is reacting to this probable collaboration

This is what dreams are made of https://t.co/OGlu1dxaoa — Iman (@imanaly) July 4, 2022

If #Pathaan & #Tiger3 successfully work then....Iss collaboration se aisa record bnega ki koi soch ni payga..... https://t.co/JpdFTyHzgd pic.twitter.com/IlrygUGhdO — The Salmaniac also shehnaazians (@RizwanK60191927) July 4, 2022

Epic Mass Loading ! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/u5Usp1TGJi — 𝐏 𝐑 𝐈 𝐍 𝐂 𝐄 (@SRKxPRINCE) July 4, 2022