If (or not) you’re a Salman bhai fan, you know that he has an entire genre of filmmaking, that no one understands or follows. We can like his work or not, but we can see that he enjoys doing whatever it is that he does. So, there’s not a lot of explanation that we expect out of him, or his films. And no, this is not about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This is about a very weird song from Race 3.

The song, I Found Love, features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez – surprisingly, the lyrics are also written by Salman Khan. It is just another love song, with grand locations, and flailing costumes. But a scene shows him literally shaving off his goatee for Jacqueline’s character. To be specific, it irritates her and Bhai’s character is apparently a “nice guy” who wants to impress the “love interest”.

So he frightens a woman by removing a swiss knife from his pocket, to get rid of the fake beard. If it were any other actor, any other film, we’d try and find logic, but there’s no place for that here. This is just a sweet gesture that a nice-guy character does for the woman he loves. It’s funny that someone actually thought of creating this scene and it made it to the screen. But we need to acknowledge the creativity here.

Bhai casually shaving off his beard with a Swiss knife will forever remain goated. https://t.co/pwS61OnyOn pic.twitter.com/oUlhlfVR4c — ritwik (@IndieKnopfler) June 12, 2023

Twitter clearly has a lot to say.

Gillette uses Bhai Mach 3 technology — Aunt May's Nephew (@prachir10) June 13, 2023

Bro that make up and fake moustache.😭😭😂😂😂 — Gus T.T. Showbizz (@SaltatoryHours) June 12, 2023

I thought that’s some cheap copy of Salman Khan until I saw it’s actually Salman Khan — Dharm Shah (@dharmashah10) June 13, 2023

Just some selmon bhoii things — Krishh Shukla (@ShuklaKrishh) June 13, 2023

Bhailette Mach 10… 10 Ka Dum even in the ustraa. — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) June 13, 2023

Oh, how can I unsee this now! pic.twitter.com/O4V3tXXbhD — Priyanka Patra (@prii_yankaa) June 13, 2023

O shit i have the same knife lolol https://t.co/vEb2iZtXIM — DarkBorgoftheSith (DBoS) (@omnifan3000) June 12, 2023

Bhai to Naai in a heartbeat https://t.co/OrOIwwZd4D — qadri b (@clayyytonbigsby) June 12, 2023

I would say this is the cringiest scene ever, but there are more Salman Khan movies to come.