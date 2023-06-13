If (or not) you’re a Salman bhai fan, you know that he has an entire genre of filmmaking, that no one understands or follows. We can like his work or not, but we can see that he enjoys doing whatever it is that he does. So, there’s not a lot of explanation that we expect out of him, or his films. And no, this is not about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This is about a very weird song from Race 3.
The song, I Found Love, features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez – surprisingly, the lyrics are also written by Salman Khan. It is just another love song, with grand locations, and flailing costumes. But a scene shows him literally shaving off his goatee for Jacqueline’s character. To be specific, it irritates her and Bhai’s character is apparently a “nice guy” who wants to impress the “love interest”.
So he frightens a woman by removing a swiss knife from his pocket, to get rid of the fake beard. If it were any other actor, any other film, we’d try and find logic, but there’s no place for that here. This is just a sweet gesture that a nice-guy character does for the woman he loves. It’s funny that someone actually thought of creating this scene and it made it to the screen. But we need to acknowledge the creativity here.
Twitter clearly has a lot to say.
I would say this is the cringiest scene ever, but there are more Salman Khan movies to come.