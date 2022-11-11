Salman Khan was once a metaphor for romance. His charm during the 90’s gathered him a mass fan following, and we loved it. Well, if you like watching him dance, then this story is for you. He just recreated his iconic song saathiya tune kya kiya with boxer Nikhat Zareen, and it looks great. Have a look:
It was a dream-come-true moment for Nikhat as she considers herself a Salman fan. The video is going viral and has more than 600k views. Netizens are getting nostalgic about this song, and here’s what they have to say:
That said, 90’s romance was a different world that we want back!
