Salman Khan was once a metaphor for romance. His charm during the 90’s gathered him a mass fan following, and we loved it. Well, if you like watching him dance, then this story is for you. He just recreated his iconic song saathiya tune kya kiya with boxer Nikhat Zareen, and it looks great. Have a look:

It was a dream-come-true moment for Nikhat as she considers herself a Salman fan. The video is going viral and has more than 600k views. Netizens are getting nostalgic about this song, and here’s what they have to say:

Very quiet ❤️👌 https://t.co/6Ec9Zj2iDw — Asif Iqbal Nadaf (@iamasifnadaf) November 9, 2022

I'm shocked! 😲😳🔥wow… 💫❤️ Really. Nikhat Zareen Dream has come true.💕 https://t.co/mrieCKrxda — Varun Chaudhary (@Varunrawat2022) November 9, 2022

This is wholesome ❤️😂 https://t.co/O4v2Oon16h — Rogue Doc ⚕️ (@Uno7Reverse) November 9, 2022

Looks like bhai was shooting an action sequence, Look at his shirt.😄 https://t.co/0QcIOxW2gF — Rohit Pathak  (@Being_Rohitp) November 8, 2022

lmao so cute and awkward at the same time 😭😭😭 https://t.co/dkhQFy5YT8 — Hamed (@heldupbyastring) November 9, 2022

His smile in the end 🔥🔥😍

Ufff 😍😍❤ https://t.co/pzZIzpEPvu — Anjela (@Anjulicious_) November 8, 2022

That said, 90’s romance was a different world that we want back!

