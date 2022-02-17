Remember Saloni, the talented kid who appeared on the famous comedy show, Comedy Circus and played the cutest versions of Gangubai, Sachin Tendulkar and more?

Saloni Daini stole everyone's hearts with her sense of humour and imitations.

She always made our stomachs hurt with her quirky antics and impressions.

Looks like the kid is all grown up. She is now a gorgeous 20-year-old adult.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saloni said how Gangubai remains her favourite character to play and it brings joy to her even now.

Gangubai is my favourite character. I even have a tattoo of ‘Gangubai’ inked on my hand. When I am playing Gangubai, I am the most confident person – I can speak anything and I can do anything I want. I can do anything on stage.

- Saloni Daini

The young adult comedian loves to create content via reels.

Her transformation from a child actor to an adult is suddenly making me feel old.

She was last seen in the 2019 soap opera Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! where she played the role of Farah Khan.

She even spoke about being fat-shamed.

“I would get comments like ‘Bhains lag rahi hai’, ‘Kitni moti hai’, ‘Kitna khayegi, ekdin foot jayegi’ and things like that. But mujhe bahut maza aate hai yeh sab padh ke. I read them with my friends and keep laughing. People who write such comments, they are afraid enough to not show their faces but they can write such things for so many people.

- Saloni Daini

Here's hoping we get to see more of her now.