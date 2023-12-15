Cricket has seen many greats come and go, but very few would argue that anyone came close to Sachin Tendulkar. The whole of India prayed for him every time he took his stance at the crease. All those who have had the privilege of seeing him bat can proudly say: “I lived when Sachin played.”

No one else can play the straight drive with the same elegance as the Little Master. No one else will rule the game like he did. In short, there will be no other Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.

Here are a few quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that pay testament to his immortality:

1. Words from a 70-year-old English journalist in 1992

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

2. The ex-Zimbabwe captain weighs in his views of Sachin

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

3. The Don himself praises Sachin

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

4. The Wall appreciates the Little Master

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

5. Big words from the big Aussie

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

6. Sri Lanka’s World Cup-winning captain puts it perfectly

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

7. Unforgettable words by the stylish Windies batsman

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

8. The ex-Australia captain after Sachin’s amazing performance in Sharjah

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

9. A fan at the Sydney Cricket Ground portrays his thoughts

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

10. Powerful words by one of the best in the business

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

11. The South African batsman explains why Sachin is God

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

12. The Englishman in awe of the maestro’s greatness

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

13. Even Big B couldn’t get enough of him

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

14. BBC couldn’t get more articulate than this

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

15. An ex-English cricketer and renowned journalist recounts the incident that shocked him

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

16. The future appreciates the past

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

17. An Australian paceman gives sound advice

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

Check out: Things We Learnt From Sachin Tendulkar

18. India’s best spinner tells us how lucky he was

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

19. The best bowler of his era on the best batsman across eras

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

20. For once, Sidhu’s statement is not over the top

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

21. The best leg spinner in cricket history spoke up after Sachin left him speechless

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

22. Mr Cricket talks about the Master of cricket

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

23. Words about a legend by a legend

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

24. Harsha Bhogle speaks on behalf of the entire nation

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

25. The Pakistani bowling maestro doesn’t praise many but he couldn’t help praising Sachin

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

26. Time Magazine pays testament to the fact that there is only one God of Cricket

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

27. Andrew Symonds, on a t-shirt he autographed for the Little Master

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar
Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

29. The Kiwi captain after watching Sachin for years

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

30. The ex-South Africa captain shares his experience of playing against Tendulkar

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

31. The King of Bollywood shows respect to the King of Cricket

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

32. The Aussie star makes a candid confession

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

33. Words from a true gentleman of the game

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

34. His audience wasn’t just in the stands or on TV

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

35. The day a million hearts were broken

Quotes on Sachin Tendulkar

He came, he played and he conquered. Words from the Master Blaster himself explain his success:

“I hate losing and cricket being my first love, once I enter the ground it’s a different zone altogether, and that hunger for winning is always there.”

– Sachin Tendulkar

Checkout: Sachin Tendulkar Life After Retirement