It appears the Internet will still be deliberating over Sam Bahadur and Animal discourse, with both films clashing on their digital release. Many tuned in on Friday to watch either of the two films, if not both, on OTT for the first time. Unsurprisingly, what followed were reactions, debates, and well…hot takes with someone actually equating Animal’s director with Quentin Tarantino.
Well, even though our stance is pretty clear, here are some genuine Internet reactions to help you decide which movie to watch this long weekend –
Movie 6:— Batman ke Bade Bhaiya (Taylor's Version) (@ShrWorldo) January 27, 2024
Look how remarkably #VickyKaushal tries to steer his way through an underwhelming movie, through his beautiful performance.
The movie is well intended, and also well shot, but somehow falters with the supporting characters.#SamBahadur pic.twitter.com/gJHzTzU3Wn
I didn’t hate-watch Animal. I just watched it … to ‘know’(!)— Su (@chennaimotorist) January 27, 2024
What a freak show!
Ranbir Kapoor is stunning, but then, he could be stunning in anything, so why this film? 🙄
I wish they’d use Bobby Deol like this some more. He’s got ‘the look’ 😂#AnimalOnNetflix
Vicky Kaushal blows my mind every time. Sam Bahadur is a terrific and must watch movie. No propaganda. Just history as it was. Also, both Salaar and Animal were garbage movies.— Guru (@ThatEngineCrew) January 26, 2024
#SamBahadur— Alex (@dogladon) January 26, 2024
Vicky's performance in the movie🙌 the film earned 130.3 Cr WW and became a HIT even after the Animal's Raze.
Now available to watch on Zee5. A must-watch🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/ENjeHwe07F pic.twitter.com/WttdLiZM9m
Yk what's funny that Atlee caught strays for being ott when Animal is by far more ott and caricaturish, the machine gun scene is hilarious, there this gun dealer guy who is exaggerated for no reason, there is also some random underwear humour, i had more fun watching Race 3 tbh.— S (@LoyleMoltisanti) January 27, 2024
Sam Bahadur is a fine film which could have been way better. I had more expectations from Meghna Gulzar. However, it's Vicky Kaushal's incredible performance that stands out. It's one of the greatest performances I have seen from Indian cinema. Absolutely flawless performance.— Diptanshu Baruah (@BaruahDiptanshu) January 26, 2024
I went for SaM Bahadur in thetre and watched animal today on Netflix— Big Bakait (@adirectconvo) January 26, 2024
Animal is absurd comical movie, nothing makes any sense in it at all 😐
It's animal ott effect https://t.co/vA6EgJ2aK2— Æbhi (@abhi_boring) January 27, 2024
This generation doesn't need a star culture in movies if we have actors like Vicky Kaushal..you can keep your stars and superstars and have debates around them.. I'll keep a purist of the art form..Seriously, what an actor!#SamBahadur— Harsh (@bitter_parker_) January 26, 2024
It's kinda scary and honestly, beyond my understanding as to why so many people are idolizing the movie Animal. Absolute waste of time🤯 #AnimalOnNetflix— Pranavi Reddi (@r_pranavi) January 27, 2024
Everything is wrong about this movie #AnimalOnNetflix #Animal— Arsha (@arshu200512) January 27, 2024
Vicky Kaushal did a better performance for Sam Bahadur!! But Indian audience is not much interested in the biographies of legends. They want spice wrapped entertainment only.— Param|PCS 🇮🇳 (@FunMauji) January 26, 2024
Even if Oppenheimer had been an Indian, someone had made films on him, still no one would have seen…
fatherless wifeless literally deaf looks like sanjay dutt his family hates him kids neglected twin butcher after him but please talk to me about the glorification of his character pic.twitter.com/j0DWAopPmX— zahra (@redroIa) January 26, 2024
#SamBahadur has to be one of the best Bollywood movies from last year. Surprised how little recognition it got. @vickykaushal09 and @meghnagulzar were both top notch, hats off.— TheDesiNomad (@pranshupandey) January 27, 2024
It’s really sad when audience watch and make such movies a massive block buster hit rather than movies like Sam bahadur, 12th fail. Somewhere we are failing as society.— Shivi (@ishivia) January 26, 2024
We need not say much. There’s nothing we haven’t already left said unsaid. If you know, you know!
