Koffee With Karan Season 7 is getting us all the right duos. And, the gossip-peddler of Bollywood, Karan Johar is asking all the right questions to extract the juiciest bits of gossip. All in all, it's fun and nice. It's only the one-week wait for a new episode that hurts. From the looks of the trailer, the third episode seems to be worth it.

This episode will feature Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is, however, the Koffee debutant who's got us excited. The sassiest thing about the trailer is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's comment on marriages. She calls out Karan Johar for leaving us all with high expectations of life after marriage, which are highly disappointing. Or as she puts it - it's no Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

It's funny, because it's relatable. We love the rom-coms, but let's just face it, they're no real life. The good part is that someone finally talked about it! And, we already know that Samantha Ruth Prabhu doesn't shy away from saying the right things, which makes this comment just a teaser of what's in-store.

This episode definitely seems candid and hilarious, and we're all for this duo already. And I'm guessing all of it just through a promo of 55 seconds. Honestly, games and all are good. But, I'm more excited about the savagery. I mean, imagine the rapid-fire!

