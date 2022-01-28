Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the most popular and loved Indian film actors. And we couldn't help but join in the fan club. If you're a fan too then here's a list of her top 10 highest rated IMDb films, you shouldn't be missing out on.

1. Rangasthalam - 8.4

The film starring Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a Telugu period action drama. It revolves around a man (Ram Charan) with a hearing disability who does not let the disability deter him. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Manam - 8

Manam is a Telugu fantasy drama film. It revolves around a character named Bittu, who's a six-year-old. He loses his parents in a car accident. Years later, he comes across the reincarnation of his parents. The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. 24 - 7.9

This is a 2016 science-fiction action film. The film is based on time travel and it stars actor Suriya in a triple role alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It was a critical and commercial success.

4. Irumbu Thirai - 7.7

The film is a Tamil language action-thriller, which is available on Disney+ Hotstar. It follows the story of a military officer who investigates a cybercrime when money goes missing from his account. The film was directed by P.S Mithran.

5. Nenjamellam Pala Vannam - 7.5

This 2013 film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anjali. It focuses on the close-knit bond of two brothers and finding the ideal life partners for each of them.

6. Dookudu - 7.5

Dookudu is a Telugu action-comedy directed by Srinu Vaitla. It was the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time. The film was remade in Bengali as Challenge 2, and in Kannada as Power.

7. Oh Baby... - 7.4

A Telugu remake of the 2014 South Korean film Miss Granny, it stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Lakshmi. It is a fantasy comedy which follows a woman in her 70s who magically finds herself in the body of her 24-year-old self.

8. Atharintiki Daaredi - 7.3

Atharintiki Daaredi is a Telugu-language action drama, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The primary cast includes Pawan Kalyan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Pranitha Subhash.

9. The Super Khiladi - 7.2

This film is a romantic comedy that stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It was remade as Love Master in Odia, Brindavana in Kannada, Khoka 420 in Bengali, Vrundavan in Marathi, and Hum Hai Jodi No 1 in Bhojpuri.

10. S/O Satyamurthy - 7.1

It is a 2015 Indian Telugu-language film that stars Allu Arjun, Samantha, Upendra, Nithya Menen, Sneha, and Adah Sharma. The film was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Have you ticked any off the list?