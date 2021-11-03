There's no doubt that Samantha Akkineni is a brilliant actor. As excellent as she is on-screen, she’s equally stunning off-screen. Here are some of her oh-so-beautiful looks that we would really want to steal. Ready? Let’s go!

We totally adore her for experimenting with different looks. Her dresses are simple yet chic and are accessible. You can't imagine any other actor donning such an effortless piece of clothing, can you?

She keeps her look clean, simple and crisp. Her basic outfits feel comfortable, relatable and easy to sport.

Her traditional wardrobe is worth dying for. With bright hues and stunning patterns, we will totally steal these pieces in the blink of an eye.

Her straight-outta-bed looks are basically all of us, every single day.

Here's a quick reminder that dresses are almost always a perfect choice, no matter the occasion.

We are craving ruffled clothes after looking at these pictures.

Gorgeous blouses paired with amazing bottomwear? HELL YES, WE WANT IT.

Only men can wear pantsuits, what? These pairs look so comfy yet stylish.

Her gym looks are not just simple to put together, but also chic.

All of her white clothes look simply elegant and stunning.

Did someone say stylish yet elegant?

Lastly, we are stealing those vacay clothes because they look so damn effortless and fun.

Which of her look is your favourite?