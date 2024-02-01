The magic we’ve seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali weave on the big screens is now coming to the OTT. Earlier today, Netflix shared the first look at the director’s inaugural series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!’. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Naturally, even this short glimpse evokes the familiar ethereal, picturesque, period-drama feel we typically associate with Bhansali right away. Apparently, the series will follow the stories of courtesan from pre-independent India. Here are some of the visuals that are just absolutely stunning –

The stunning visuals have people reacting. Here’s what they are saying –

Sanjay Leela Bhansali working with Talented actresses 👏👏👏



I’m all for it.



This cast looks incredibly interesting! https://t.co/oxzBi8NkCX — kh🥀| LeTtHeMLiVeFfS (@Girl888Kh) February 1, 2024

first look mai hi 3 classical numbers ke glimpses hai.. ohh real music has arrived and of course we'll be seated https://t.co/IlzpqIeq4R — ᴘɪᴀ (@beboshoe) February 1, 2024

Kuch bhi bolo…

He's a cinema legend.

And the cinematography is always top notch. 🔥 https://t.co/NcmUUwH0nb — cookie (@kartikiann) February 1, 2024

All woman movie that too a slb one after a long time soo excited 😭😭 https://t.co/Zo2UGSFiD1 — purvii 🧋 (@Oreyomcflurryy) February 1, 2024

Bhansali’s OTT directorial-debut will start streaming in 2024. Having seen his previous work, we can only imagine how grand his upcoming series will be. Besides, the cast is supremely compelling. We have really high hopes for his upcoming project.