In February, the Indian Air Force conducted an airstrike in Balakot, targeting a major Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp. 

Now it appears that a film is being made on the Balakot airstrikes, which will be co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar. Reportedly, the film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor (of Rock On! fame). 

Source: ET

This is the second film based on the Balakot airstrikes. Earlier, actor Vivek Oberoi had announced that a film on the airstrikes and subsequent capture and release of Wng. Cmdr. Abhinandan Varthaman. 