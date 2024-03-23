Within a week of ‘Murder Mubarak‘ release on Netflix, Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ began streaming on Prime Video. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film is based on the real-life story of the brave Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station to unite people during India’s freedom struggle in the 1940s.

While the film has received mixed feedbacks, the audience is majorly critiquing Khan’s performance. The sentiment is that the actor couldn’t reflect the depth, the intense love for country, and the emotions that drove Usha Mehta. Here’s what they are saying –

The film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' though set in 1942 is still relevant to our current times. We presently have a regime that is as brutal and tyrannical as the British. This film fills us with renewed hope.



Do watch #AeWatanMereWatan pic.twitter.com/kmOLcjduGi — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) March 21, 2024

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' struggles due to a terribly out-of-form lead performer, tragically failing to do any justice to the story.



Complete review here – https://t.co/GeBwn7vxyD#AeWatanMereWatan #Review pic.twitter.com/NO0o4d4MQK — Sucharita (@Su4ita) March 21, 2024

Paused just to say – Go watch Ae Watan Mere Watan on Amazon Prime. Emraan Hashmi in the most unconventional role and undoubtedly the finest performance of Sara Ali Khan. And Sparsh Shrivastav (Had Loved his role in Jamtara) is at his best again. pic.twitter.com/vZOcVbm8oL — Joy (@Joydas) March 20, 2024

I have ZERO acting training, or even the inclination to perform, and I also have severe stage anxiety but let it be known I could faint on stage due to stage fright and it will still be a better performance than sara ali khan wtf is ae watan mere watan — kuns (@kunsahuja) March 21, 2024

Hot take: People would’ve loved Ae Watan Mere Watan if SAK wasn’t a good looking nepo-kid whose debut appearance was not in the films, but Koffee With Karan!



Same for Murder Mubarak too. Both films were decent to good.. I watch films and I know bad ones! 😅 These two weren’t! pic.twitter.com/exsd1mSvNN — Manish M. Nagori (@Kneeche) March 21, 2024

No one talks about how much hard work you have to put into being a hater. I'm currently forcing myself to watch the entirety of Ae Watan Mere Watan just so I can properly make fun of nepo babies of Bollywood. — yameena (she/her) (@yxmeena) March 21, 2024

watched ae watan mere watan, learnt more about usha mehta, what a strong and inspiring woman. it is such films that makes us remember so many lost names that led us to the freedom we have today, bring in light the worse done by britishers. everyone should go watch this movie. — s. (@selsmuse) March 21, 2024

watched ae watan mere watan, sara ruined it (no offense pls i love her but she should refrain from acting) — . (@vixdhi) March 21, 2024

just finished ae watan mere watan on prime video and the entire time i was wondering why the hell sara ali khan is barely moving during her dialogues! what the hell is she looking atttttt 😭 — 𓆩ꨄ︎𓆪 (@DEEW4N4) March 22, 2024

Ae watan mere watan ….Filled with emotions …proud …they did it at such a young age. Azaad Bharat is not a gift for us but a treasure and responsibility . pic.twitter.com/nz643AHjK7 — Ravina Mishra@5 (@Ravina_1411) March 21, 2024

Are you going to watch the film? It’s always great to see the stories about our unsung heroes, provided they do the required justice. Dharma Productions is behind this film. The production house has also previously been associated with movies like ‘Shershaah‘ and ‘Raazi‘, which, objectively speaking, were superior.