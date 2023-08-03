There’s a new fad in town that has bit celebrities like a bug. It’s a huge hit among those celebrities who charge lakhs and even crores as acting fee or just an appearance fee. It is the urge and the need to appear middle class so that their fans are able to relate to them. And someone who has been done this for a while, is Sara Ali Khan.

In her latest interview for Vogue India, Sara Ali Khan shed some light on how she lacks certain resources and this ‘deprivation’ makes her relatable to her fans. The resource in question, you ask? Well, it is designer clothes. Speaking to the fashion magazine, the actor said,

“I wear my honesty with more pride than any designer clothes. In fact, I don’t have a single pair of designer clothing in my wardrobe. I know people initially judged me for it but I’m happy that they can now not only appreciate but also identify with me because of these very reasons.”

#SaraAliKhan: “I don’t have a single pair of designer clothing in my wardrobe.” READ MORE in this the digital cover story for #VogueIndia: https://t.co/05wNwzzF7l pic.twitter.com/XML32b0frB — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) August 2, 2023

Her comment hasn’t gone down well with her fans. People called her out for her statement. Some called it unbelievable because of her lineage and the success she has attained as an actor. While some agreed with her and said that Sara Ali Khan doesn’t have designer clothes in her wardrobe because most of the time her stylists source her outfits which she has to return back after her appearance.

Sara’s statement has set the internet on fire. Here’s what people had to say.

The way Sara tries to be relatable to the middle class is embarrassing https://t.co/2uN91NLnBJ — pineapples 🍍 (@nakhreywaali) August 2, 2023

Girl you paid for Columbia out of pocket for a degree you don't even use and don't even get me started on that Nawabi inheritance waiting for you. https://t.co/cDDlMMB0Rg — haryana grande (@itnamatsharma) August 3, 2023

I like Sara, but I don't understand this new trend of uber-rich celebrities trying to cosplay as cheap or thrifty. You can't help the wealth you're born in, truly, but the least you can do is not use some people's unavoidable thriftiness as your aesthetic. https://t.co/YCB5hYVW9n — Nona Uppal (@nona_uppal) August 3, 2023

my culture (middle class) is not your aesthetic https://t.co/x9vOq0wg6T — defective pikachu⁷ (@kishi_asf) August 3, 2023

I don't get why she keeps saying stuff like this. I don't think people want actresses to be relatable this way, esp when you know they could afford to. https://t.co/DYQ5szFRZ8 — Ides of April (@idesofavril) August 3, 2023

I never get why she lies and tries to be relatable considering everyone knew her father’s a nepo baby and he’s doing just fine, just own it and be authentic, like I just don’t get the point of lying about it incessantly https://t.co/ksc4GB5myU — rudra (@rudraface) August 3, 2023

Sister took it to Vogue to prove that she’s a simple person who doesn’t own branded clothes. 👍🏻

Coz that’s what common people do👍🏻 https://t.co/TfT2x3iKQL — meanmeen🦄 (@_mistletoe_29) August 3, 2023

A. Thats a lie. She was flaunting her Burberry Bag just last year.



B. What is this trend of ultra wealthy trying to act as common plebs? It's giving Marie Antoinette in worse way possible https://t.co/2OIxzFdhaO — Mannu 🌹 (@Browndizigirl) August 3, 2023

graduated from bella hadid school of struggle https://t.co/qOiSMnAthK — flop era (@zaaliima__) August 2, 2023

middle class is not an aesthetic please 😭 if you despise money i’ll DM you my account number 🫶🏻 https://t.co/WLGv8wRrxZ — abhishek patil is drinking iced mocha (@outtamyhandssss) August 3, 2023

Can celebrities just acknowledge their privileges and move on?

