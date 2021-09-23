From the first time we heard the phrase 'terribly middle-class', Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai has had a special place in our hearts. After all, there are few desi shows that can match Indravadhan Sarabhai's wit and Rosesh's poems.

And this is exactly why photos and videos of the cast's reunion are sending us on a nostalgia ride.

Yes, Ratna Pathak Shah (Maya), Satish Shah (Indravadhan), Rajesh Kumar (Rosesh), Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil), and Rupali Ganguly (Monisha), had a mini-reunion. And of course, Dushyant aka Deven Bhojani made an appearance too.

Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share photos and videos from their reunion, and let's just say, Maya's sass and Indu's wit were not an act, after all.

As Rupali took her fans through the party, she also shared that this, aka the Sarabhai family, was her 'most favourite' family. Yes, even Maya!

People were quick to comment on the photos and videos:

There can never be another show like this one!

All images from Rupali Ganguly's official Instagram account, unless specified otherwise.