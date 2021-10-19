Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham offers an insight into one of India's greatest revolutionaries while revisiting India's long, hard fight for freedom. It's a brilliant, impactful drama that boasts of a phenomenal performance by Vicky Kaushal.

Here are some of the most impactful dialogues from the film, that stay with you long after the end credits roll:

1.

I fight for the freedom of my people... you equal, you march for being equal. I no equal. I no free. First my country free, then equal, then march, (for) equality.

2.

My country, I, prisoner. Watched all the time. Marzi ke beej ni bo sakta main, geet ni ga sakta. Even poetry banned. No free will. Can't breathe. I here, on exile - forced out of my country. My own country!

3.

The ordinary people, the common people, the peasants, they liked us (Britishers). But the educated...Students...Communists! They incited the common people, they instigated the rebellion.

4.

Yeh log humein rebels bulaate hain. Agar apne rights mangna rebellion hai, toh theek hai, hain hum rebels.

5.

Terrorist aur revolutionary mein farak hota hai. Revolutionary symbolic act karte hain, apni protest ko register karne ke liye. Woh terror se kisi ko darana ya dhamkana nahi chahte. Ulta apne symbolic act se woh logon ko inspire karte hain apna haq mangne ke liye. Revolutionary ki sirf ek hi ladai hai, aur woh hai, freedom ki ladai. Aur sabke freedom ki ladai.

6.

Revolutionary kehlaane ki bhi shartein hain. Aap biased nahi ho sakte, communal nahi ho sakte, casteist nahi ho sakte. Revolutionaries mein class nahi hoti. Sabse importance cheez hai equality. Har insaan ko barabar samajhna, aur humanity mein vishwaas hona chahiye.

7.

Aadmi ko maara ja sakta hai, uske vichaaron ko nahi. Aur jiss vichaar ka waqt aaya ho, usse waqt bhi nahi taal sakta. Muft mein haq koi nahi dega. Ya toh protest ke badle milega, ya ladke. Ideology achchi aur sahi honi chahiye. Nahi toh uske bina jo aazadi milegi, woh iss ghulami se bhi daravni hogi. Abhi jo halaat hain, unmein hum apni aazadi aur apne buniyadi haq ko apna maan kar, iss oppressive sarkar ke vajood ko reject kare hain.

8.

Rahi baat humare violence ke tareeke ko apnaane ki, toh hum kisi insaan ke khoon ke pyaase nahi hain. Humein kisi aadmi se ya desh se nafrat nahi hai. Hum sirf ek insaan ke dusre insaan ki exploitation ke against hain. Aur sabse badi baat, humein kishton mein apna haq, apni aazadiyan nahi chahiye. Aur na hi kisi tarah ki semi-independence ka jhansa. Humein sirf Hindustan ke hi nahi, puri duniya ke farmers, workers, students ka welfare chahiye. And therefore we demand, complete independence, and a total revolution!

9.

Mere bahut se British dost bhi hain. I don't hate (Britishers)... Michael O'Dwyer India mein British Imperialistic system ke evil ko represent karta tha. Main uske (evil) khilaaf hun.

10.

Koi country kisi insaan ko punish kare, toh law. Par koi country kisi country ke against crime kare, toh kya aapka law usse crime maanta hai? British Government ne crime kia, ab bhi kar raha hai.

11.

Duuje ki azaadi cheen ke koi fayda nahi. Aaj tum kisi ki cheenogi, kal duja tumhari cheenega. Jang badi beimaan cheez hai. Aapko lagta hai aap jeet te ho. Koi nahi jeet ta, no body wins. Only hatred wins.

12.

Ram Mohammad Singh Azad... this is my real name. I plead Not guilty... Dwyer was guilty. You are guilty, your policies are guilty. I protested. Aapka pura British Empire ek trading company hai jo ek imperialistic power ban kar hum par raaj kar rahi hai, illegally and forcefully.

13.

I was fighting. Fighting for freedom. Freedom is my birthright and fighting for freedom is no crime.

14.

Main keh raha hu it was a protest. Against you. You Britishers have plundered us, divided us, looted us, robbed us of all dignity, finished our economy! It is time for you to leave my country!

15.

While referring to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Aapko woh sabke baare mein pata nahi hoga. It's just a footnote in your history. Chota sa kahi likha hoga, kisi kitaab ke kone mein... Munh sookha ho, honth sookhe hon, jaan zara si bachi ho, toh paani kaise mangte hain, usse gale kaise utaarte hain... saans jab jaane wali ho, toh rooh kaise sambhalte hain? Uss raat maine maut dekhi.

16.

Jab main 18 saal ka hua, toh mere granthi ji ne mujhse kaha, "puttar jawaani rab ka dia hua tohfa hai. Ab yeh tere upar hai, ki tu iss tohfe ko zaaya karta hai ya isko koi matlab deta hai." Puchunga unse, meri jawaani ka koi matlab bana ya zaaya kardi.

Without songs, melodrama, or even long-winded speeches on what nationalism entails, Sardar Udham manages to leave an impact. In today's age of overly heroic cinema, this is a true achievement.

All images are screenshots from Amazon Prime Video.