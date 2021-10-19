Sardar Udham, Amazon Prime Video's latest release opened to great reviews from the audience. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie features Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist, Sardar Udham Singh, who was an Indian freedom fighter and revolutionary.

Based on Rudyard Kipling's short story Toomai Of The Elephants, this British black and white adventure movie is based on a young man who wishes to become a renowned hunter and gets his chance when a man lets him join his expedition.

Udham Singh, who was just 38-years-old at that time, starred in the adventure movie called The Elephant Boy as an uncredited extra. He allegedly acted in a movie in order to earn some extra money to support his parties. We found this image from the movie on a thread.

Although the movie wasn’t released in India, it bagged an award for best director at the Venice Film Festival.

Apart from this, he was also featured in the 1939 movie The Four Feathers directed by Zolton Korda. He played a very short role of a policeman who disguises himself to save his comrades in the adventure movie.

According to the thread, he apparently split the money he made from acting between the Ghadar Party and the Irish Republican Army.

Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of Sardar Udham Singh in the Prime Video's Sardar Udham, mentioned The Elephant Boy in one of his photo captions.

When are you watching these movies?