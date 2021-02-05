The narrative that women can't do much in saree/ desi clothes is just too old now. I mean, from doing flips to performing stunts, women are doing everything under the sun while gracefully wearing this Indian attire.

Taking it to the next level, a woman named Divya Maiya went skiing with her partner all dressed up in a saree instead of skiing clothes.



They stuck to the theme so passionately that even her partner was dressed in Indian clothes for the same.

One would think how feasible would this be but after watching Divya and her partner swiftly gliding through snow all the while enjoying themselves, it seems this is actually the appropriate attire for it.

In her post, Divya mentioned that she took inspiration from Masoom Minawala Mehta, Harini Sekar, and Dolly Jain for this feat.



And, it's not just us who love this couple for doing skiing in Indian clothes. People have flooded her comment section with words of appreciation.

Saree not sorry but the only attire that I am going to wear now is a saree.