In the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff graced the Koffee couch. And this pair has arguably been the most subtle yet savage guests this season.

Although the Heropanti co-stars portrayed themselves as quiet and shy, their responses were by no means uninteresting. They were really knocking it out of the park. And here are some of the most savage moments from the episode you can't miss.

1. Similar to Kjo, Tiger is unyielding.

Tiger matched the energy to dodge Karan Johar's repeated demands to uncover his guests' romantic relationships. And extremely subtly.

2. And that's how you give it back.

It isn't that easy to to make Tiger spill the beans.

3. When Kriti emphasised that there is no single definition of success.



When questioned if the fact that some of her films don't receive the same level of love bothered her, Kirti discreetly brought up a fact about the box office.

4. When Tiger, while not trying, managed to be hilarious.

It appears that Tiger is aware that he does not require the help of the 'manifestation couch'.

5. When Tiger was completely fine with Kriti receiving an extra point.



Despite the fact that the actor comes out as being quite modest, he was confident when in the lead and showed it. And do we adore a man who is self - assured?

6. When Kriti said she was willing to push herself as a performer.

The actress subtly stated that she would appreciate having opportunities similar to those of her peers when questioned if she was envious of or inspired by their work.

7. When Tiger Shroff touched the hearts of many introverts out there.

In essence, Tiger represents everyone who is the most reluctant to attend a party, and we can all strongly relate to it.

8. Wait, What?!

When Tiger provided an idiotic question with an even more absurd response. Chaotic energy unleashed!

