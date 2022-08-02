Koffee With Karan Season 7 is getting us all the right duos on the couch. Each episode seems to be a powerhouse of chemistry, with all sorts of beans spilling around. And this time it's with two polar opposite Khans - Kareena and Aamir. While Bebo says it like it is, there's also Aamir Khan who's a man of few words. But from the looks of the trailer it seems like that's about to change.

The Laal Singh Chaddha cast is spewing savagery left and right, and the episode is already looking like a roast. It's gonna get sassy, here's proof:

1. When Kareena jokes about Aamir being a perfectionist who works on one film, for months. Meanwhile Akshay Kumar wraps up and starts shooting for the next project, all of it within 30 days.

Only Bebo could school an actor while comparing him with a contemporary. I mean, wow.

2. When Kareena disses Aamir Khan's dressing sense. Proper Poo energy.

He probably regretted asking the question later.

3. When Aamir tries to give it back in his own subtle ways. But, Bebo being Bebo responds with a slam dunk.

Kareena - 3, Aamir - 0.

4. When Aamir gives up and complains about Kareena being mean to him. Aw(?)

Also, hats off Kareena.

5. When Aamir Khan describes Koffee With Karan - in terms of the amount of actors who cry after the show.

He probably shed a tear or two himself, after the roast.

