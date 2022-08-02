Koffee With Karan Season 7 has been trending ever since the popular chat show dropped on Disney+ Hotstar. So far, we've seen lots of juicy conversations brewing on the Koffee couch, and we can only expect the upcoming episode to be much more exciting because Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to grace the couch this time.

We were all speculating whether we'd get to see Bebo-KJO chemistry in KwK this year like all the previous seasons. But, to our delight, her legacy continues. From the looks of the trailer, it promises to be a super fun episode with actors spilling beans about their sex lives, fashion judgments, and lots and lots of KJO bashing.

Oh, and be ready to see Kareena Kapoor Khan all set in her Pooh avatar when the question on Aamir Khan's fashion sense comes up. Moreover, Aamir Khan looks super entertaining in the episode with lots of subtle commentary on KJo and his antics that sometimes puts celebrities in trouble for saying the unspeakable.

Watch the trailer here:

From the sneak peek, the Laal Singh Chaddha star-cast has only three thing in store for us. ENTERTAINMENT, ENTERTAINMENT, AND ENTERTAINMENT!

