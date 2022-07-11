With the new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 streaming on Disney+ Hotstar every week, Thursdays have become the most favorite day of our week. More so because we know that our content for the day is sorted.

Over the years, the Koffee couch has witnessed some really sizzling jodis, but we don't think anybody can beat the ultimate KJo-Bebo chemistry. Their friendship, understanding, and witty exchanges over the KwK couch have been pretty much the highlight of every season.

Here are the 12 most memorable moments between Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan that literally define friendship goals.

1. When Karan shared their deep-rooted history together.

It's no secret that the friendship between KJo and Bebo began years back. Kareena Kapoor's initial days in Bollywood involved her memorable role as 'Pooh' in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

2. When Kareena admitted that KJo has played a big part in her becoming a star.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Intentionally or not, Karan Johar spotting 'Pooh' in Kareena, especially during her initial days, became a passageway for their strong friendship and Kareena's journey as a celebrated actress.

3. When Kareena uninhibitedly confessed her relationship with Shahid Kapoor for the first time on television.

Sharing personal details about one's life, especially as a celebrity, can be a cumbersome affair. But who can make you comfortable about doing so if not your best friend? It's not surprising that Kareena got candid about her personal life, for the first time, on the Koffee couch with Karan.

4. When KJo and Bebo opened up about the temporary turmoil in their relationship when Kareena declined Kal Ho Naa Ho.

All friendships face the test of time, but what matters is that friends move on and make a choice to stick around each other.

5. When Kareena said that Karan is allowed to watch her 'keenly.'

Because only best friends have those privileges.

6. When Kareena revealed that Karan has been an active confidante in a lot of her professional decisions.

The most hilarious part about this scene was KJo's awkward AF expressions and complete denial about this. He was legit like, 'new phone, who dis?'

7. When Karan revealed that Kareena and Ranbir are the I&B Ministry of Bollywood.

Are you really friends if you do not gossip? Having a trio is all the more cooler.

8. When Kareena revealed that KJo is the source of all her information.

I guess it's a full-fledged proactive group! And kudos to Kareena for putting Karan in the spotlight, it was hilarious.

9. When Kareena called out Karan for his airport looks.

Because only friends have the right to make fun of each other.

10. When Karan ranted about Kareena's incessant bizarre texts.

Hey, if we're friends, you've got to deal with my absurd relentless flood of texts I may bestow upon you occasionally. That's your duty!

11. When Karan revealed their group called GUTS.

Be honest! Aren't you curious to know about what actually goes on in this WhatsApp group?

12. And finally, because Kareena has been a permanent guest on the KwK couch.

That's right! She should get a lifetime achievement award for this. And nothing less than an Oscar.

Isn't the KJo-Bebo equation just the best? While we're not sure whether Bebo made it to the KwK guest list this year, we can't help but keep our fingers crossed.