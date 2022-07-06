The seventh season of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, the most popular chat show, is knocking on the door. To quote KJo, it's going to be "bigger, better, and more beautiful". The show will start streaming from tomorrow (July 7) on Disney+Hotstar. The trailer of KWK Season 7 was unveiled on July 2 and it gave a sneak peek of some of the guest stars, who will share the couch and spill out oh-so-juicy conversations on-camera.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The highlight of this season include newly wed Alia getting candid after her pregnancy announcement and Samantha making her KWK debut. So, why wait more, let's delve into the guest list of this season, shall we?

1. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will appear on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. Going by the trailer, Ranveer will reveal his sex playlist and Alia is going to get candid about suhaagraat. Both of them will also recreate Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham moments. Ranveer and Alia are gearing up for their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is directed by Karan Johar.

2. Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

For the first time ever, we will watch Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing the couch on KWK. Akshay will speak about about "fillers" (read filters)- "one thing that Bollywood is obsessed with which he doesn't approve of". On the other hand, Samantha will blame KJo for "being the reason of unhappy marriages". "You've portrayed life to be K3G, in fact, the reality is, it's KGF," the actress says in the trailer.

3. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan, who share a great bond with Janhvi Kapoor, will share the KWK couch with her in an episode. Sara will make a tongue-in-cheek remark about her ex in the episode. In the trailer, KJo asks, "The reason why your ex is your ex?" To which, Sara replies, "Cos he is everyone's ex." Her BFF Janhvi would get candid about the kind of husband she wants.

4. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon

Heropanti stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Ganpath, will also appear on the show. The trailer gives a sneak peek of Tiger revealing that he "goes commando in public" all the time. Too much information, yikes.

5. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

KWK Season 7 will also bring Kabir and Preeti, I mean, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani sharing the couch for the first time. As seen in the trailer, Shahid will reveal "the one thing that he misses about being single".

6. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday, who will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming film, Liger, will appear on the show as well. Ananya, who has often grabbed headlines for her remarks on nepotism, will answer the "most hilarious rumour she has heard about her dad (Chunky Pandey)." The Student Of The Year 2 actress, in the trailer, replies, "That he paid to get me into the industry and I think everyone knows that my dad hates to pay for things." Like Samantha, Vijay will also make his KWK debut.

7. Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor

Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor will also share the KWK couch this season. The on-screen father-son duo will share too-much-information about sex positions. In the trailer, Varun can be seen introducing helicopter as a new position and Anil, who seems to be surprised, says, "You've good knowledge yeah."

Watch the trailer of Koffee With Karan Season 7 here:

Going by the trailer, we can surely say that Koffee With Karan Season 7 will definitely be "edgy, spicy, and playful". Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 1 trailer was released yesterday.