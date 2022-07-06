Ever since it was announced that Koffee With Karan will be back with Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 onwards, the Karan Johar show has become the talk of the town and rightly so. The talk show has been a ground for all things juicy - inside celeb gossip, fights, rivalries, controversies and much more. The Koffee With Karan Season 7 promo promises exactly the same with the expected Koffee With Karan 7 guests.

Koffee With Karan is known for its celebrity guest pairings. Sometimes it brings along celebs who are rumoured to be together and they quash the rumours (or sometimes drop even more hints that leave fans guessing). Or sometimes the power couples of the film industry. All of this makes us want to see these couples on Koffee With Karan 7 playing the iconic Koffee with Karan games

But as time changes, so do relationships. Just like these couples. These four famous celebrity couples previously appeared on the show together, but have now separated.

1. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

The couple came to the show twice. They had come along with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Season 1. And later on Season 3 back in 2011. Their Season 3 appearance was aplomb with the love they had for each other. The episode had the couple sharing candid confessions about love. Their energy and chemistry could not be ignored. Sadly it was in 2014, the high school sweethearts who had been married for 14 years announced the news of their split.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor



The couple arrived as guests on Koffee With Karan Season 2 back in 2007 when they were the power couple in Bollywood. On that episode, the couple gave us #RelationshipGoals and they even won the compatibility test where Shahid knew a lot about Bebo, and back then that was something! After their split, Kareena Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, in 2010. Shahid was accompanied by Mira Rajput on the show too in 2017.

3. Bipasha Basu and John Abraham



This jodi was the most talked-about couple back in the day. They were regarded as one of the most attractive pairs in Bollywood and had done a plethora of sensual films together. So when they came to the show, they set that episode on fire. They came as guests on the second season of the show back in 2007. One could feel their chemistry through the screen. The couple called it splits after almost 9 years of being together and that news shattered everyone.

4. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao



Back in Season 4 of Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan was invited as a guest along with his then-wife, Kiran Rao. Aamir has always stayed away from the cameras and has often kept his private life low-key and hidden away from the shutterbugs. So when the perfectionist was on the show with his wife tons of candid confessions were made- from showers to hickeys. The easy chemistry between Aamir and Kiran was every inch romantic. It definitely came as a shocker when the couple announced their divorce in 2021 after almost 16 years of being married.

