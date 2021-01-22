Only True Fans Can Cruise Through This Ultimate 'Highway' Quiz

Highway is more than a movie. It is an art in motion capturing all the unsaid and unspoken aspects of life.

The movie is so well made that whenever you watch it again, you learn something new about it. Take this quiz and see how well you know this wonderful piece of art.

1. What does Veera do for a living when she leaves her house and shifts to the mountains after Mahabir's death? via Filmibeat She becomes a teacher She starts her own start-up She does tea farming She starts her own factory

2. At what age was Veera molested by her uncle? via Bollywood Journalist 8 9 10 11

3. Which psychological disorder does the film hint at? via Variety Borderline personality disorder Obsessive-compulsive disorder Narcissistic personality disorder Stockholm syndrome

4. The film is a remake of one of the episodes from the series named ____? via Deccan Chronicle Rishtey Bahar Chale Duniya Safar

5. From which place is Veera kidnapped? via Bookmyshow Outside her house From the highway while on a drive with her fiancé From a petrol pump on a highway From a shopping mall

6. What does Veera ask Mahabir to promise her in the movie? via Filmibeat She asks Mahabir to promise her to drop her home safely She asks him to go back to his Amma She asks him to lead a stable life She asks him to marry her and live in the mountains

7. Which book is Veera holding during the ending of the movie? via Filmibeat We Should All Be Feminists This Bridge Called My Back Women Who Run With The Wolves: Contacting the Power of the Wild Woman A Room Of One's Own

8. Complete the song. O Jugni o.Patakha guddi o. ___ mein ud jaaye re haaye re. via Filmibeat Nashe Hawa Asmaan Duniya

9. Who told the officials about Veera and Mahabir's whereabouts? via Window Seat Films/ The National News Aadoo Goru Vinay Kasana

10. What does Veera's father do for a living in the movie? via India Today He is an IAS officer He is a Delhi-based business tycoon He is the mayor of Dehradun He is an IPS officer

11. After Mahabir drops Veera at the Police station so that she can go back, where does he find her waiting for him? via Jaipur Beat At the bus station At the police station itself At a petrol pump At a hilltop house where Mahabir goes to rest